Exploitation of children in the workplace did not end 100 years ago

Images of children working long hours and performing dangerous work are often thought to represent a bleak chapter of America’s past. Sadly, the exploitation of young workers persists even today.

Although safe and legal early work experiences can build confidence and skills, in establishments across the nation, the U.S. Department of Labor continues to find some businesses illegally employing children in dangerous jobs or for long hours, putting their physical, educational and emotional well-being at risk.

Earlier this year, an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) found a Dunkin franchisee with eight locations in three states — including two in Hagerstown — allowed 21 minors, 14- and 15- years old, to work longer hours and later shift times than permitted by federal law. Minors also operated prohibited baking ovens.

Nicholas Fiorello

For these violations, the employer paid a $41,181 civil money penalty and entered into an enhanced compliance agreement with the division to prevent future violations.

Between 2018 and 2022, the department found a 69% increase in the number of children employed illegally by companies. In fiscal year 2022, WHD found over 3,800 young workers to be employed in violation of child labor laws. In that same period, 688 young workers were found to be employed in violation of hazardous occupation regulations.

This increase once again brings to light the centuries-old problem of the exploitation and endangerment of the nation’s most vulnerable workers. Simply put, a strong and thriving economy cannot be built on the backs of children.

In 2022 alone, the division cited employers of nearly 700 minors for employing young workers in dangerous and prohibited jobs. Federal labor laws identify 17 occupations that can jeopardize a child’s safety, including working on roofs and operating prohibited machinery, such as slicers, balers, compactors, forklifts and vehicles.

As we mark Labor Day and remember the vital contributions that America’s workers make to our nation, we must not overlook those most vulnerable to exploitation. The alarming increase in child labor violations requires the vigilant attention of employers, parents, educators and advocates.

While federal efforts continue to combat the scourge of child labor abuses, young workers and their families can help themselves and others by understanding child labor laws and exercising the rights and protections the Fair Labor Standards Act provides. The FLSA provides worker protections related to pay, hours of work and child labor and protects workers from retaliation when they assert their rights or contact the Wage and Hour Division with their concerns.

The Wage and Hour Division offers many resources to inform parents, employers, and young workers of the regulations governing children in the workplace. They include a newly updated website and other useful information about the kinds of work children are legally prohibited from doing and when and how often they can work throughout the year. The division also provides guidance to help employers make sure minors’ work experiences are safe and positive.

Ultimately, the responsibility for compliance falls upon employers. Business operators must know when young workers can and cannot work, and what kinds of jobs they can perform. The division offers confidential assistance to employers or to anyone with compliance questions. Its “Seven Child Labor Best Practices for Employers” is a useful resource for employers.

For many of us, the jobs we had as teenagers were an important part of growing up. We learned responsibility, accountability and the value of the money we earned. Employers should recognize that young workers’ work experience must never come at the expense of their safety and well-being or harm their educational opportunities.

The Department of Labor is eager to prevent violations from occurring in the first place and works tirelessly to hold to account those who violate rights of young workers and put them at risk.

Nicholas Fiorello is district director of the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division’s Baltimore Office.

