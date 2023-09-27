Exploiting North Sea oil is energy realism

There was a time when the exploitation of a vast oil field off the British coast would have been a cause for national celebration. The discovery of North Sea reserves in the 1970s was considered a great boon, notwithstanding what happened to much of the wealth it generated.

Now it is greeted in some quarters with fulminating horror. The decision by regulators to grant consent to the Rosebank development west of Shetland has caused consternation among environmentalists and some politicians. Rosebank is estimated to contain up to 500 million barrels of oil and is the largest untapped field in UK waters.

The development has been in doubt for many years as politicians retreated before the forces of climate change activism. But reality has finally caught up: carbon-based energy sources will likely be needed for decades to come even as the world moves increasingly in the direction of renewables.

Even after the deadline for net zero is reached in 2050, oil and gas may continue to make up a significant proportion of the country’s energy use because wind and solar will be intermittent unless storage has improved markedly in the meantime.

The increasing demand for electricity to run everything from cars to AI will require all sorts of power generation, with small modular nuclear reactors potentially an essential component that needs to be prioritised.

The alternative is that the country will either run out of its energy supplies or will be increasingly reliant on imports, often from insecure sources, as has been discovered in Europe with the removal of Russia’s oil from the mix.

The SNP, the Liberal Democrats and MPs from the two main parties opposed to the new licences need to explain how people 20 years from now will get by if there is an energy crunch caused by decisions taken today by politicians who will be out of office by then. They also need to justify seeking to block a development that will help create thousands of jobs in this country while importing the same product from overseas.

Labour, which aspires to form the next government, has said that it would not reverse decisions that have already been taken by the time it takes office. But the party needs to be clearer about what happens afterwards if the big energy companies – already hit by windfall taxes – are to have the confidence to invest in a welcome revival of domestic oil and gas exploration. Rishi Sunak should also give fracking for shale oil a fresh push.

