Explore 4-H during two upcoming events

If you have ever wondered what 4-H is all about and how to get involved, Richland County 4-H will offer two 4-H program and projects explore days in February. Both events are free and open to current and prospective members.

4-H Promotion Day

Young people already enrolled in 4-H or those considering 4-H membership will want to attend the 4-H Promotion Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the TSC Store, 2727 Fourth St., Ontario. The target of this event is a fun-filled day of learning about 4-H, specifically in the animal areas. Participants can get involved with a scavenger hunt, a poultry clinic (10 a.m.), a horse talk (noon) and/or quality assurance classes at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There will be live animals to meet and learn more about. A concession stand and baked goods will also round out the event.

4-H Explore Expo

The 4-H program offers great learning experiences for kids in town or in the rural areas. 4-H has many still and small animal projects that would be great learning experiences for children. The 4-H Explore Expo from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday in the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield, will highlight many of these popular projects.

The 4-H Explore Expo will have current 4-H members and advisors on hand to answer questions about projects such as photography, cake decorating, rabbits, poultry, dog obedience, clothing and accessorizing, foods and nutrition, health, self-determined, STEM, woodworking and shooting sports.

Participants will be given a passport to explore projects and then be rewarded with a small prize. Parents and family members are welcome to join in.

For information, call Judy Villard-Overocker at 419-747-8755.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County 4-H hosting Promotion Day and Explore Expo events