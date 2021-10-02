Explore An Abandoned Car Museum

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Oh, this is like being a kid in a candy shop!

It’s okay to admit in those quiet moments when your significant other might worry you’re thinking about someone else, you’re secretly fantasizing about finding an abandoned car museum. Spending hours with unfettered access to all kinds of classic cars, no signs telling you to not touch, would be pretty awesome. Unfortunately, we can’t send everyone to this abandoned car museum in the middle of Nebraska, but thanks to a YouTuber you can almost feel like you’re there.

Apparently, back in the 80s and 90s Chevyland USA was quite the destination for Ford and Mopar guys to visit. Ok, that last part of the previous sentence was totally made up, but this place was a thing of fantasy for those who prefer a bowtie on their ride. As you’ll see in the video, there are a few other makes in the facility, but these are mostly Chevrolets.

Back in the day, Chevyland apparently had many Corvettes on display. Years after it closed, just one 1969 Corvette with 6,700 miles on the clock was left. Another highly desirable car in the mix is a 1958 Chevrolet Impala with a mere 14,800 miles on it.

There were also a fair share of pre-war Chevrolets in the museum. Those aren’t the kinds of rides you’d take to the drag strip, but they can get you into some pretty exclusive clubs and events, plus that kind of connection to the automaker’s roots is definitely cool to have.

Obviously, this car museum has been shuttered for quite some time. It was first opened just east of Elm Creek in 1973 by the late Monte Hollertz. A true gearhead with a love of Chevrolets, he had built many of the rides first featured in the facility before that opening day.

Hollertz actually was a veteran of the car museum business. He opened one previously in Minden, Nebraska. It’s not entirely clear what happened with that facility, but he did learn one thing: location was key. Since Chevyland was in sight of Interstate 80, many people saw the sign and word spread over time.

All the cars left in the abandoned museum were auctioned off, so unfortunately even if you do visit this place it’s empty now. We don’t encourage trespassing anyway, so just sit back and enjoy the vehicle while fantasizing you’re actually getting free run of an abandoned car museum.

