Explore Akron-area craft breweries during the 2024 Summit Brew Path. Here's how
Craft beer lovers, get ready to sample your favorite styles as the Summit Brew Path kicks off Saturday and offers participants a chance at a $1,000 prize.
Organized by the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, the brew path highlights the area's craft beer scene with 21 stops across the region.
How do I participate in the 2024 Summit Brew Path?
To participate, pick up an official passport at any participating brewery. Make a purchase at each stop along the brew path and get your passport stamped. After visiting 17 or all 21 stops, upload your passport for an invitation to the Summit Brew Path Bash and a chance to win the grand prize.
What are the grand prizes for the 2024 Summit Brew Path?
Visit 17 participating breweries for a chance to win the $250 prize. Visit all 21 to be entered in the drawing for $1,000.
When is the Summit Brew Path Bash?
The Summit Brew Path Bash will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at the John S. Knight Center. To attend, upload your passport and RSVP no later than Dec. 20. Complete details will be emailed once your passport has been uploaded. Grand prize winners will be drawn during the event. Winners do not need to be present.
What dates do I need to remember?
Feb. 10 – 2024 Summit Brew Path begins
Nov. 30 – Deadline to complete the brew path
Dec. 13 – Entry form must be submitted by this date
Dec. 20 – RSVP deadline for the Summit Brew Path Bash
Jan. 4, 2025 – Summit Brew Path Bash
Which craft breweries are participating in the 2024 Summit Brew Path?
Officials stops on the brew path include:
Akronym Brewing
58 E. Market St., Akron
The Brew Kettle
11 Atterbury Blvd., Hudson
Brighten Brewing
1374 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley
Eighty-Three Brewery
1201 E. Market St., Akron
Green Valley Brewing Co.
53 Milford Drive, Hudson
HiHO Brewing Company
1707 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls
Hop Tree Brewing
1297 Hudson Gate Drive, Hudson
Hoppin' Frog Brewery
1680 E. Waterloo Road, Akron
Ignite Brewing Co.
600 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton
Lock 15 Brewing Co.
21 W. North St., Akron
Magic City Brewing Co.
2727 Manchester Road, Akron
McArthur's Brew House
2721 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls
Missing Falls Brewery
540 S. Main St., Akron
Missing Mountain Brewing Co.
2811 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls
Ohio Brewing Company
2250 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls
R.Shea Brewing, downtown
540 S. Main St., Akron
R.Shea Brewing, valley
1622 Merriman Road, Akron
Royal Docks Brewing Co.
7162 Fulton Drive, NW, Canton
Thirsty Dog Sour Haus
529 Grant St., Akron
Thirsty Dog Taphouse
587 Grant St., Akron
Wadsworth Brewing Co.
126 Main St., Wadsworth
This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 2024 Summit Brew Path highlights craft beer in Akron Ohio