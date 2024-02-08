Explore Akron-area craft breweries during the 2024 Summit Brew Path. Here's how

Craft beer lovers, get ready to sample your favorite styles as the Summit Brew Path kicks off Saturday and offers participants a chance at a $1,000 prize.

Organized by the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, the brew path highlights the area's craft beer scene with 21 stops across the region.

How do I participate in the 2024 Summit Brew Path?

To participate, pick up an official passport at any participating brewery. Make a purchase at each stop along the brew path and get your passport stamped. After visiting 17 or all 21 stops, upload your passport for an invitation to the Summit Brew Path Bash and a chance to win the grand prize.

What are the grand prizes for the 2024 Summit Brew Path?

Visit 17 participating breweries for a chance to win the $250 prize. Visit all 21 to be entered in the drawing for $1,000.

When is the Summit Brew Path Bash?

The Summit Brew Path Bash will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at the John S. Knight Center. To attend, upload your passport and RSVP no later than Dec. 20. Complete details will be emailed once your passport has been uploaded. Grand prize winners will be drawn during the event. Winners do not need to be present.

What dates do I need to remember?

Feb. 10 – 2024 Summit Brew Path begins

Nov. 30 – Deadline to complete the brew path

Dec. 13 – Entry form must be submitted by this date

Dec. 20 – RSVP deadline for the Summit Brew Path Bash

Jan. 4, 2025 – Summit Brew Path Bash

Which craft breweries are participating in the 2024 Summit Brew Path?

Officials stops on the brew path include:

58 E. Market St., Akron

11 Atterbury Blvd., Hudson

1374 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley

1201 E. Market St., Akron

53 Milford Drive, Hudson

1707 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls

1297 Hudson Gate Drive, Hudson

1680 E. Waterloo Road, Akron

600 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton

21 W. North St., Akron

2727 Manchester Road, Akron

2721 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls

540 S. Main St., Akron

2811 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls

2250 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls

1622 Merriman Road, Akron

7162 Fulton Drive, NW, Canton

529 Grant St., Akron

587 Grant St., Akron

126 Main St., Wadsworth

