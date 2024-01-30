Explore an authentic Dominican experience at República Restaurant & Lounge in Matthews

Republica Restaurant & Lounge in Matthews promises authentic Dominican food with a “little bit of gourmet.”

The restaurant, which was once an idea shared among owner Madeline Perez and two friends, started with the sentiment, “We wish there was a good Dominican restaurant.”

“There’s very few Dominican restaurants here in North Carolina, and we wanted to get that authentic taste that we missed from our island,” Perez said.

The Republica dining experience is a cultural celebration, as it hosts DJs on Fridays and live bands on Sundays.

A family eats at República Restaurant & Lounge in Matthews.

Republica’s atmosphere is family-oriented, with an open policy for children. A local Dominican band adds to the authenticity every Sunday, creating a matinee atmosphere reminiscent of Dominican celebrations.

And, as February nears, the restaurant is gearing up for Dominican Independence Day. Festivities include costumes, cultural dances and a showcase of traditional Dominican dishes.

“For the Dominican Independence in the Dominican Republic, people get dressed with these costumes that have horns, and they’re very colorful. Then we do our cultural dances, with the cultural dressing. And, we’ll have a little group of young girls and boys that’ll come in dressed with the cultural clothing and come do a little show for us,” Perez said.

What to order at Republica Restaurant & Lounge

One of the standout dishes, mofonguitos, is a crowd favorite. Mashed plantains with pork rinds and belly pieces, topped with garlic sauce and a choice of proteins, showcase the rich flavors of Dominican cuisine.

Perez said the nostalgic Sancocho is her favorite, as it is almost a representative item of the Dominican Republic.

“Every time I go over to the Dominican Republic, I’m like, ‘Who’s gonna make my sancocho?’ Because when I think of that, I think of the Dominican Republic,” Perez said.

Mofongo with pollo bechemel at República Restaurant & Lounge.

The menu features a variety of dishes, including skirt steak with vegetables and plantains, and fried rice Dominican-style with barbecued shrimp and vegetables.

Madeline extends an invitation to enjoy the flavors of the Dominican Republic. “Come try our dishes; you won’t be disappointed,” she said.

República Restaurant & Lounge in Matthews is located at 11315 E. Independence Blvd.

Alex Cason contributed reporting.

Location: Fullwood Plaza Shopping Center, 11315 E Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105

Menu

Cuisine: Dominican, Caribbean, Latin

Instagram: @republica_clt