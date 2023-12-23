How to explore Capitol Reef in the wintertime

This image provided by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance shows an overview of Cathedral Valley inside Capitol Reef National Park April 11, 2006, in southern Utah. Capital Reef has a lot of fun activities to participate in during the winter time. | Ray Bloxham, Associated Press

Traveling to Capitol Reef in the wintertime?

Though the red rocks may be dusted with snow, Capitol Reef National Park has much to offer visitors while the winter weather prevails.

Here’s a winter guide to the popular national park.

How to prepare to visit Capitol Reef in the winter

It is important for visitors to be realistic about their ability to do certain activities and to do prior research about what is open and available, according to the National Park Service.

NPS’s website says that visitors should “be realistic about the increased difficulty level of traveling and recreating in the winter. Hiking on icy or snow-covered trails is much more difficult than hiking on a trail in the summer.”

Along with planning activities for a winter trip to Capitol Reef, planning where to stay is something to pay attention to.

The Capitol Reef lodging section of Wayne County’s travel website gives many recommendations for places to stay in different cities around the area, as well as RV lodgings and campsites.

Look at the temperatures prior to booking lodgings as it has been reported that the park “can plunge below zero, and the park typically receives a few inches of snow each month during winter.”

For those who still want to camp, a popular recommendation is the Fruita Campground that is open all year round.

Visit Utah reported that the campground is “first-come, first-served from Nov. 1 through the end of February.”

What to do in Capitol Reef during the winter

The upside to visiting Capitol Reef during the wintertime is that the crowds aren’t typically large.

The National Parks Service reported that March to June and September to October are the most popular times to visit the park, which leaves the park not so busy in the other months.

Though it is harder to hike and bike in the colder weather, there are still fun things to do that people can capitalize on with less crowds during the winter.

Wayne County’s website reported some ideas of things to do while in the park, including:

Hike the Waterpocket Fold.

Take ATV guided tours of the areas that are open in the park.

Go horseback riding along Robbers Roost.

Take pictures at Gooseneck Overlook and Sunset Point.

Go hike the Chimney Rock Trail.

Take a walk along the Grand Wash Trail.

Go stargazing at the Fruita Campground.

Check out the ancestral Fremont Indian petroglyphs.

Locate geocaches or create your own geocache location.

Go wildlife watching.

Another popular tourist attraction in the wintertime is to take a drive through the Capitol Reef Scenic Drive.

“There are 11 stops along the road and the park website has a detailed guide to each stop. Still, the views are amazing and we can’t wait to go back and explore more,” visitors of Capitol Reef, Grant and Bonnie Sinclair, wrote in the The Wander-filled Life blog.

For snow lovers that want to embrace the winter weather while on their visit, depending on snow levels, there may be enough to enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling.

Where to eat in Capital Reef during the winter

Depending on what city you are traveling through or stopping in on your way to or around Capitol Reef, there are many options to choose from.

Wayne County’s website has lists of food places to choose from in the communities around the park.

For example, for those who may stop in or travel through Hanksville, Utah, some options to look up are:

Bull Mountain Market Pizza and Deli.

Outlaw’s Roost.

Stan’s Burger Shak.

Duke’s Slickrock Grill.

The National Parks Traveler reported that while some local hotels may have a continental breakfast offered, a great breakfast and lunch option for visitors is the Castle Rock Coffee & Candy.