Explore The Greatest Ford Model T Collection In The Universe

The Ford Model T has been an American automotive mainstay for more than 100 years.

Ford has a long and treacherous history surrounding the production and mass distribution of the American automobile. This focus on the widespread availability of motor vehicles was first made possible by the Ford Model T, which has a large following in its own right from those car enthusiasts who wish to keep the history of cars alive. So, of course, this means that fans of the Model T take it upon themselves to make sure the vehicles always have a home. This focus on keeping the memory of the Model T in the minds of car enthusiasts everywhere is the exact concept behind this extensive collection of Ford vehicles.

The inside of this Industrial assembly plant turned museum is full of some of the world's most fantastic Fords. It is sporting such legends as a 1903 Ford Model A, 1904 Ford Model B, 1905 Model C, and many other pristine members of the Ford alphabet. The factory itself was a highly appropriate choice of venue when it was converted in 2000 to keep the classic Ford name prevalent within the culture.

One Particularly cool car within the museum is a mint condition Model F coated in metallic green and gold. This car accompanies a couple of beautiful red Model C automobiles, which gives the darker colored cars an exciting personality. The emphasis on character makes the museum the perfect place for these cars to remain. The Model T presents itself through many examples, including a Model T Wooden Frame and a Model T tractor conversion. This museum also offers some Ford cars from the '20s and onward, which helped slow Ford's progression over the years.

The bright red Model T Fire Truck is probably the most excellent car within this collection explicitly used to put out chemical fires. The museum is one of America's most significant collections of automobiles from the famous Ford Motor Company, and we hope that this glorious grouping of vintage vehicles stays strong for centuries to come.

