Explore a haunted house in the West Valley
The West Valley is home to one of the biggest haunted houses - Fear Farm.
The West Valley is home to one of the biggest haunted houses - Fear Farm.
Welcome to "haunted hydrology" 101. Geo Rutherford's super-popular TikTok series occurs every October and has viewers hooked.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
The Republicans have now left the lower chamber of Congress paralyzed and unable to function for three weeks, and on Friday they were no closer to a resolution of the problem.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.
Starting today, Twitch will start suspending and banning users who doxx and swat others outside of its own platform.
In terms of NCAA rules, what actually matters here?
I already own them in four colors.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 2.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Deals of the Week: Allara raised $10 million for women's hormonal health, Agnikul raised $26.7 million for its orbital launch technologies.
Both Democrats and Republicans are worried that the independent candidate could help the other side win next year as a spoiler candidate.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's comedy bit honors rapper Snoop Dogg's contributions to the popularization of marijuana.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Earlier this year, Palestinian-American filmmaker Khitam Jabr posted a handful of Reels about her family’s trip to the West Bank. In the short travel vlogs, Jabr shared snippets of Palestinian culture, from eating decadent meals to dancing at her niece’s wedding. “I hadn’t been in a decade, so it’s just like, life abroad,” Jabr told TechCrunch.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.