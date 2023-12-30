Explore the nature of New Jersey on New Year's Day with 'First Day Hike'

Monday is not just New Year's Day, it is also known to some as "First Day Hike," an event where people all across the New Jersey participate in over 30 hikes through state parks, forests and historic sites. If your New Year's goal is to enjoy nature, well here is the perfect guide to start your year off right.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosts the program where anyone can participate in hikes all throughout the state. The state's DEP park service started First Day Hike when the program started nationally back in 2012.

The event is meant for everyone to have a great time connecting with nature while boosting their mental and physical health as they enter the new year. John Cecil, the Assistant Commissioner for State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites, says this event is the perfect way to explore New Jersey's beautiful state parks.

“There is no better way to start the new year than to get outside into the fresh air and be surrounded by New Jersey’s natural wonders and history," says Cecil.

The DEP State Park Service complied a list of hikes to participate in ranging in all types of skill levels, from beginners to regular hikers. Some hikes require a pre-registration and are weather-dependent, but all are free. Here are some that are happening in North Jersey:

Historic Midtown Elizabeth

This is a 1.5 mile walk through a historic site located in Elizabeth. You have the chance to learn about the city which was the first English settlement in New Jersey. Participants can view architecture and hear stories about famous former residents. This walk starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. This skill level is pretty easy with ground-level walking on city streets. Ages seven and up are welcomed with a parent. Dogs on a leash are allowed. This walk is wheelchair and stroller friendly. The meetup location is in Siloam Hope-First Presbyterian Church, 42 Broad St., Elizabeth. Registration is required. You can call the office site at 908-282-7617 or email Katherine.Craig@nj.gov.

High Point First Day Challenge Hike

This one is for the more experienced explorers. This grueling six-mile hike starts on the Appalachian Trail in High Point State Park. The second half of the hike will be on the much more calm Iris Trail. The hike will start at 10 a.m. and finish around 2:30 p.m. Snacks, water, bagged lunch, binoculars and a camera are recommended. Depending on the condition, traction shoes may be appropriate. The hike will be guided by New Jersey Search and Rescue member John Rovetto and other volunteer responders. This would be considered a more challenging difficulty because of the steep incline. Children over the age of 12 are welcome. Dogs on a leash can participate, but the hike is not wheelchair or stroller friendly. The exact starting location is the Appalachian Trail parking lot - Route 23, Montague (just south of High Point State Park Office, 1480 Route 23). Registration is required. Contact hike leader John Rovetto at 973-903-3496. Hike will be canceled if steady rain in the forecast.

39th Annual New Year's Day Group Hike

This four-mile trail is not too difficult because of its flat surface so you would need a moderate skill level. The meeting location is 1 Footbridge Lane, Blairstown. Participants will hike with the Paulinskill Valley Trail Committee. Water is recommended. Children ages 10 and older can join and dogs on leashes are welcome. The trail is not wheel chair or stroller friendly. Registration is required through the Paulinskill Valley Rail Trail Committee Meetup page or email pbk123@aol.com

First Day Horse Trail Ride

For those who may own a horse, this can a fun adventure. The horse riding will start at 11 a.m. on the Sussex Branch rail trail. The meeting location is 45 US Rt 206, Augusta (rear lot Universal Supplies). The ride will be a flat, easy rail trail loop. Registration is required through calling or texting Carolyn Moran at 845-667-2025.

Hike around Wawayanda Lake

This 5.5 mile hike will start at 10 a.m. and will last until about one in the afternoon. The location of this hike is Wawayanda State Park, Beach Parking Lot - 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. All ages are welcome and so are dogs on leashes but the hike is not stroller or wheelchair friendly. This would be considered a moderate difficult level with a steep incline. Registration is required by calling the park office at 973-853-4462 or sending a message to the Wawayanda State Park Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Explore the nature of NJ on New Year's Day with 'First Day Hike'