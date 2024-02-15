Explore Oregon Podcast: Ski to ice-covered waterfall, hot springs in Central Oregon

In this episode of the Explore Oregon Podcast, host Zach Urness talks about a ski or snowshoeing trip to ice-covered Paulina Creek Falls in Newberry National Volcanic Monument in Central Oregon.

Urness details what makes the trip unique, including a snowy waterfall, alpine lake, high peak, hot springs and even a backcountry restaurant. He talks about when and how to do the trip, how difficult it is, and additional options like snowmobiling.

More details, links: Ski or snowshoe to Central Oregon's Paulina Falls at Newberry National Volcanic Monument

