Explore the real 'Twin Peaks': Snoqualmie and North Bend, just outside of Seattle

The Salish Lodge, aka Great Northern Hotel in "Twin Peaks," perched above Snoqualmie Falls

Just 30 miles east of Seattle sits a little hamlet surrounded by mountains, tall Douglas Fir, and raging rivers. Fans of the 1980s cult classic “Twin Peaks” know all about North Bend and Snoqualmie, two Washington towns that served as the backdrop for the television show. Some of the original series, plus the reboot in 2017, was shot here, and fans flock to visit filming locations that still stand today.

But there’s so much more to these two towns other than FBI agent Dale Cooper, Laura Palmer, and director David Lynch’s fictional setting. Outdoor enthusiasts are drawn to the bike paths, hiking trails, fishing, camping, and other forms of recreation. Annual events, including Twin Peaks Day, attract people from the city and beyond. There are wineries and breweries, great small-town restaurants, galleries, gift shops, and some of the best soft serve ice cream this side of the Snoqualmie Pass served at a classic burger stand.

Here are 10 ways to enjoy North Bend and Snoqualmie, the “real” Twin Peaks.

Stay or dine at the Salish Lodge and Spa

The Classic Breakfast at Salish Lodge is a feast

If you watch even a few minutes of “Twin Peaks,” you’ll see exterior shots of The Great Northern Hotel sitting on a ledge above a gushing waterfall. In the show, the hotel is home base for FBI agent Dale Cooper (played by Kyle MacLachlan); in reality, it’s the Salish Lodge & Spa, a beautiful 86-room contemporary Pacific Northwest hotel.

Guests or not can enjoy the hotel’s restaurant, which features classic all-day Pacific Northwest fare and locally sourced ingredients, including honey from the lodge’s apiaries. Don’t miss the country breakfast, a favorite since 1916, a feast that includes everything from biscuits and pastries to eggs, three different meats, jams, coffee, and juice. There’s also an all-day lounge for cocktails and small bites, and great gift shops for "Twin Peaks" trinkets, honey, the lodge's pancake mix, and more.

Visit the Snoqualmie Falls

The walk to the bottom of Snoqualmie Falls is worth it

One of the most popular destinations in the valley, the 270-foot Snoqualmie Falls are a must-see no matter the season. An overlook along the right side of the lodge offers spectacular views of the sheer power and beauty of the falls.

For a closer look, hike along a short but somewhat steep trail to the bottom. After, book a treatment in the Salish Lodge spa and take a soak in the heated whirlpools.

Make it all about "Twin Peaks"

Filming locations from "Twin Peaks" are located throughout North Bend and Snoqualmie

You can visit several famous filming locations around North Bend and Snoqualmie, including Twede's Cafe, which played the fictional Double R Diner in "Twin Peaks." After numerous changes (and change of hands), the current incarnation celebrates its brush with fame, right down to the cherry pie and "damn fine cup of coffee" that agent Cooper made famous in the show.

Other locations to visit include Ronette's Bridge, part of the Snoqualmie Valley Trail overlooking Snoqualmie River; the fictional Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station and the Packard Sawmill, formerly the Weyerhaeuser Mill, now part of the Dirt Fish campus; and of course the lodge and falls.

The Real Twin Peaks, aka Twin Peaks Day, is celebrated every year around Feb. 24 — the day Agent Dale Cooper rolled into Twin Peaks (at 11:30 a.m. to be exact). Fans flock for a weekend filled with bus tours, meet-and-greets, screenings, book signing, talks, special train rides, and more.

Eat around North Bend and Snoqualmie

Twede's Cafe, aka RR Diner in "Twin Peaks," is a North Bend favorite

As the two towns continue to grow, so do the food options. In addition to huge breakfasts, burgers, and lots of pie at Twede's, you'll find everything from pho to sushi, ramen, tamales, and so much more in the area.

In downtown North Bend, pick up the softest donuts and other baked goods at the North Bend Bakery; great cocktails and Pacific Northwest fare at the North Bend Bar & Grill and The Iron Duck; and wood-fired pies from the Bigfoot-emblazoned Cascadia Pizza Co. truck. After a big hike, there's nothing like a Scott's Dairy Freeze soft-serve swirl and burger, a plate of nachos at Rio Bravo across the street, or a life-changing corn dog or artisanal sandwich from the deli at Falling River Meats.

In downtown Snoqualmie, there are lots of family-friendly spots like Cooperstown Spaghetti House, fantastic barbecue at Buckshot Honey BBQ, and great Mexican food at Caadxi Oaxaca. Look for more restaurants around Snoqualmie Ridge, just outside of downtown.

Toss one back at local breweries and wineries

Volition Brewing is one of several breweries in North Bend and Snoqualmie

Seattle loves its suds; it's the same out in the Cascade Mountain foothills. Try local brews at Volition Brewing in North Bend, which is both kid- and dog-friendly (and has a great patio), and No Boat Brewing on Snoqualmie Ridge; both have regular food trucks to pair with the beer. Snoqualmie Falls Brewery has a full-service menu and expansive patio right along the river.

Washington wines are some of the best in the country, and there's some very nice vino made around the Snoqualmie Valley. Tasting rooms in Snoqualmie and North Bend include Pearl and Stone Wine Co., which features some lovely crisp whites and robust reds, plus special rooms in a former bank vault; Sigillo Cellars right across from the historic trains; and William Grassie Wines and Chateau Noelle Vineyards & Winery on Snoqualmie Ridge.

Soak up local history, arts, and culture

The North Bend Blues Walk is one of many annual events in the area

From contemporary art to crafts, music, theater or history, there's always something to see. JazzClubsNW offers performances weekly in an all-ages club Boxleys; the group also sponsors the annual Blues Walk, where bands play in various locations around North Bend all in one night. There's live theater at the Valley Center Stage, and movies (both new and old) at the historic North Bend Theatre.

Local artists show their work and wares at the Art Gallery of SnoValley, Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, and Erica Laureano Design. History buffs should tour the exhibits and displays at the Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum.

Hike Mount Si and Rattlesnake Ledge

Rattlesnake Ledge is one of the most popular hikes near Seattle

Aside from "Twin Peaks," Christmas trees in winter, and blueberry farms in summer, outdoor recreation is one of the biggest draws to the area. The 3,900-foot Mount Si (pronounced "sigh") overlooks both North Bend and Snoqualmie and attracts hikers of all stripes almost year-round.

Rattlesnake Ledge is a much easier hike, which makes it one of the most crowded trails, especially during summer months. There are so many more trails to discover, though. It's worth looking for some of the least-trekked paths.

Walk or bike the Snoqualmie Valley Trail

Gorgeous Mount Si views can be seen from various points of the Snoqualmie Valley Trail

The Snoqualmie Valley Trail, or SVT, traverses the entire Snoqualmie Valley from North Bend to Duvall, passing through the towns of Carnation, Fall City, and Snoqualmie. It's a gorgeous, mostly gravel, stretch of former railroad that goes along and over the Snoqualmie River with spectacular views of the falls, Mount Si, and other peaks. Do the whole stretch or just walk it in spurts and passages. Hop off near Meadowbrook Farm in North Bend to ogle the local elk herd.

One section of the SVT connects to the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, which goes all the way to Idaho. For the Jack and Jill Downhill Marathon every summer, it becomes a 26.2-mile marathon course that ends in North Bend.

Ride the train at the Northwest Railway Museum

Historic coaches along the Snoqualmie Valley Railroad leave North Bend or Snoqualmie

Holiday train rides at Christmas, Easter, Mother's Day, and even Twin Peaks Day are part of the fun of visiting the Northwest Railway Museum.

With depots in North Bend and Snoqualmie, two-hour train rides go through the Railway History Campus full of old train cars and other machinery, and then to the top of Snoqualmie Falls with views of the river valley below.

Try your luck at the Snoqualmie Casino

The Snoqualmie Casino surrounded by forest sets itself apart from others

Owned by the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, the Snoqualmie Casino features all the favorite machines and games, plus several restaurants and a buffet. In 2025, a new convention center, hotel, entertainment venue, and spa are slated to open.

