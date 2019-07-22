Explore the World or Party at the Docks Aboard This Versatile New Yacht

Click here to read the full article.

The first yacht from Holland-based family business DutchCraft will debut this September at the Cannes Yachting Festival. The DutchCraft 56, nicknamed “the world’s most capable 56-foot yacht” by the builder, was crafted to be a versatile vessel, from an exploration platform, toy carrier and sport fisher to party boat, family cruiser and support vessel. This yacht was meant to do everything from hosting a stylish party in Miami to exploring remote islands in the South Pacific.

It also was built to be stress-free in terms of maintenance. DutchCraft has aimed to create the 56 as a yacht that they can be easily cleaned and maintained, providing owners an “easy boating” experience. An example of this is the boat’s composite deck, which the yard used in place of high-maintenance teak. Founder Sietse Koopmans says, “I want to be able to invite all my friends, take them onboard to explore the world, have maximum recreational value and spend a minimal amount on maintenance. I was inspired to create the DutchCraft 56, the ultimate all-purpose yacht. One with which you can fish, dive, party, relax, explore and store an incredible amount toys. We purposefully tried to keep the design minimal and simplistic. The boat is hassle free and has low running cost.”

More from Robb Report

And then there’s the fun part: The main deck features a dining table, wet bar, wide helm seating and large sunpads on the foredeck.

Up from there, a large dining table with seating that transforms into a large sunpad graces the large flybridge, as do a wet bar and double-wide seats at the helm.

At water level, the aft deck is large enough to use as a fishing platform, watercraft or toy stowage, or hangout and sun space. Two large benches conceal locker units that store watersports gear and whatever else needs to be hidden away.

Among all the decks, there’s a total seating for up to 36 guests. On the lower deck, a main-deck master stateroom and three guest cabins accommodate a total of eight overnight guests.

The yacht’s hull and superstructure are built in vinyl-ester fiberglass resin with a sandwich infusion construction and PVC core. Mulder Design took care of naval architecture and DutchCraft’s in-house team took care of everything else. Owners can choose between Volvo Penta IPS or Doen jet/John Deere engine-propulsion systems, with the Doen jet/John Deere setup geared toward commercial/commuter use. This 56-foot yacht hits a top speed of 40 knots! And, thanks to its short, three-foot draft, owners can use this boat in shallow-water cruising grounds such as the Bahamas.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.