I explored a 'haunted' village in Scotland that's filled with ancient ruins, and it's the perfect place for introverts

I explored The Old Village of Lawers, an abandoned Scottish village which is said to be haunted.

The village, currently on sale for $173,000, has a private beach and 17th-century ruins.

The area is small and overgrown - but it's the perfect spot for introverts.

The Old Village of Lawers is currently on sale for $173,000 (£125,000). The village, which has been abandoned since 1926, is said to be haunted by the Lady of Lawers.

The Old Village at Lawers. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The abandoned site covers 3.31 acres and comes with a private beach, 17th-century ruins, native woodland, and fishing rights on Loch Tay, according to Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group.

The village is said to be haunted by the Lady of Lawers, a former resident who was known for her eerie prophecies.

The village is located on the shores of Loch Tay in Perthshire. It's around an hour and 40 minute drive from Scotland's largest city, Glasgow, where I currently reside.

The Old Village of Lawers is north of Glasgow and Edinburgh. Google Maps

After seeking permission from the Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group, I decided to make the journey and explore the village for myself.

Thanks to the "for sale" sign located near a private path just off the main road, the village wasn't hard to find.

The entrance to The Old Village of Lawers. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

It took around 10 minutes to walk down the path, which was lined with farmland on either side.

The path. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Ben Lawers - the highest mountain in the Southern Highlands - along with some cows provided a scenic and slightly stereotypical Scottish backdrop.

Farmland lines the path to the village. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

When I reached the end of the path, the first thing I could see was more cows - who all seemed to be staring at me.

The cows were the first thing I saw at the village. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Unlike the cows I passed on either side of the path, these weren't in a gated paddock – they were out in the open. I kept my distance, trying not to disturb them as I made my way onto the historical site.

Then I approached a cluster of ancient ruins, belonging to the former residents of the Old Village in the 17th century.

Ancient ruins. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

According to Goldcrest, just 17 people were reported as living by the loch in the Old Village in an 1841 census. By 1891, there were just seven people, and it was abandoned completely by 1926.

I tried to get closer to the ruins, but this proved to be a difficult task due to the overgrown stinging nettles that surrounded it.

I explored the ruins. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The ruins of the House of Lawers overlooks the site's private beach. Its last occupant was the Lady of Lawers, who is said to haunt the village to this day.

House of Lawers. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The Lady of Lawers was remembered for her "prophecies which apparently became true, and things that she said became true up to this day," Jon Lambert, a partner at Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group, told me ahead of the visit.

Lawers correctly predicted that the village's church would be damaged in a thunderstorm. She also predicted "a ship driven by smoke" long before the construction of steamships.

Despite this, the area didn't feel haunted to me. In fact, the scariest thing about it was the stinging nettles and the cows, who (unfortunately not pictured) stared at me from behind the ruins while I took this photo.

I posed for a picture at the ancient site. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The site's idyllic private beach is a short walk from the ruins, and it overlooks Ben Lawers.

The private beach. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

While the abandoned village is small and overgrown in places, the ancient ruins and private beach make it the perfect place for history buffs and introverts alike.

The beach is surrounding by woodland. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The loch is ideal for fishing, boating, and swimming. Not to mention, it's surrounded by woodland which makes it extremely private.

I noticed only two other people at the abandoned village while I was there.

I imagine that due to its secluded location the village is quiet all year round, making it the perfect place for introverts, history buffs, or for those just looking for a chance to escape for a while.

