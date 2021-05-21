I explored a hidden street in New York City lined with million-dollar homes that used to be horse stables and felt like I traveled back in time

Joey Hadden
·4 min read
hunts thumb
I visited Hunts Lane in Brooklyn Heights in May 2021. Joey Hadden/Insider

  • I wandered down a hidden NYC street and found horse stables that were transformed into luxury homes.

  • Located in Brooklyn Heights, Hunts Lane was a neighborly street where horses were stabled in the 1940s.

  • Today, the street feels like stepping into the past, and the carriage houses are valued in the millions.

I live in Brooklyn, New York, and this week I went down Hunts Lane, a dead-end street that made me feel like I was in a different era. It's the kind of street you won't find unless you're actively looking for it.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
Me on Hunts Lane in Brooklyn Heights. Joey Hadden/Insider

To get there, you can take the 4, 5, 2, 3, or R trains to Borough Hall station.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
Borough Hall station in Brooklyn Heights. Joey Hadden/Insider

A short walk away from the subway station, you'll find the short Hunts Lane off of Henry Street between Joralemon Street and Remsen Street.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
Hunts Lane is a dead-end street. Joey Hadden/Insider

Once home to horses, the dead-end street is rooted in history.

hunts lane
A view of Hunts Lane in 1935 and 2021. MCNY/Gottscho-Schleisner / Contributor/Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

In 1944, The Brooklyn Daily Eagle described the quaint block as "a little bit of New England in Brooklyn Heights."

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
Carriage houses on Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Back then, families, artists, writers, and police horses lived on Hunts Lane, according to the same article.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
A stroller, table, and chairs outside of a home on Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A mother who said she lived on the street in 1944 told The Brooklyn Daily Eagle that year that the neighborhood's residents were very close, and families helped one another.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
The dead-end of the street is seen from beneath a tree. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

"The policemen's horses are stabled over here and the children have a marvelous time watching them at the changing of the guard," the resident told The Brooklyn Daily Eagle in 1944.

hunts lane
A view of 14 Hunts Lane in 1935 and 2021. MCNY/Gottscho-Schleisner / Contributor/Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Today, those carriage houses are luxury apartments and multimillion-dollar homes, as Brownstoner reported.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
A close-up of the entry to 14 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Brownstoner

When I wandered down the dead-end street, it was quiet and seemingly empty.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

If not for lights turning on and off in the windows showing signs of life, I would have thought the street had been abandoned.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
A brick home on Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

I feel rushed walking on most Brooklyn streets as my ears are flooded with cars honking and bits of strangers' conversations, but Hunts Lane was so calm and peaceful. I felt like I was at a private museum viewing works of art.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
A view of Hunts Lane from the dead end. Joey Hadden/Insider

I got a close look at some of the expensive homes, like a condo at 8 Hunts Lane, which is estimated to be worth nearly $6 million, according to Zillow.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
The outside of 8 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Zillow

This stunning red-brick carriage house at the beginning of the block is 4 Hunts Lane. It's a modern $6.5-million home with a garage and basement, according to 6sqft.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
The home at 4 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: 6sqft

While the carriage houses are all roughly the same shape, different paint jobs and details make them look unique from one another.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
14 and 16 Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some houses look like they are being reclaimed by nature with greenery lining the exteriors.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
Plants cover parts of a carriage-house exterior. Joey Hadden/Insider

Visiting the quiet, still street made me feel like I wasn't even in New York City - at least not in 2021.

hunts lane hidden brooklyn nyc
Me exploring Hunts Lane. Joey Hadden/Insider

