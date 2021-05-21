I explored a hidden street in New York City lined with million-dollar homes that used to be horse stables and felt like I traveled back in time
I wandered down a hidden NYC street and found horse stables that were transformed into luxury homes.
Located in Brooklyn Heights, Hunts Lane was a neighborly street where horses were stabled in the 1940s.
Today, the street feels like stepping into the past, and the carriage houses are valued in the millions.
I live in Brooklyn, New York, and this week I went down Hunts Lane, a dead-end street that made me feel like I was in a different era. It's the kind of street you won't find unless you're actively looking for it.
To get there, you can take the 4, 5, 2, 3, or R trains to Borough Hall station.
A short walk away from the subway station, you'll find the short Hunts Lane off of Henry Street between Joralemon Street and Remsen Street.
Once home to horses, the dead-end street is rooted in history.
Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle
In 1944, The Brooklyn Daily Eagle described the quaint block as "a little bit of New England in Brooklyn Heights."
Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Back then, families, artists, writers, and police horses lived on Hunts Lane, according to the same article.
Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A mother who said she lived on the street in 1944 told The Brooklyn Daily Eagle that year that the neighborhood's residents were very close, and families helped one another.
Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle
"The policemen's horses are stabled over here and the children have a marvelous time watching them at the changing of the guard," the resident told The Brooklyn Daily Eagle in 1944.
Source: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Today, those carriage houses are luxury apartments and multimillion-dollar homes, as Brownstoner reported.
Source: Brownstoner
When I wandered down the dead-end street, it was quiet and seemingly empty.
If not for lights turning on and off in the windows showing signs of life, I would have thought the street had been abandoned.
I feel rushed walking on most Brooklyn streets as my ears are flooded with cars honking and bits of strangers' conversations, but Hunts Lane was so calm and peaceful. I felt like I was at a private museum viewing works of art.
I got a close look at some of the expensive homes, like a condo at 8 Hunts Lane, which is estimated to be worth nearly $6 million, according to Zillow.
Source: Zillow
This stunning red-brick carriage house at the beginning of the block is 4 Hunts Lane. It's a modern $6.5-million home with a garage and basement, according to 6sqft.
Source: 6sqft
While the carriage houses are all roughly the same shape, different paint jobs and details make them look unique from one another.
Some houses look like they are being reclaimed by nature with greenery lining the exteriors.
Visiting the quiet, still street made me feel like I wasn't even in New York City - at least not in 2021.
Read the original article on Insider