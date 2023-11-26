Exploring the Allure of Wolf Run: Where Luxury Meets Nature in Overland Park

Nestled just west of the picturesque Overland Park Arboretum, a hidden gem is emerging on the Kansas City real estate landscape – Wolf Run. This promising new home community seamlessly blends the expertise of some of the city’s finest homebuilders, a tempting array of amenities, competitive pricing, and the coveted allure of a southern Overland Park address.

Wolf Run, situated near the intersection of 177th Street and Pflumm, beckons homebuyers with an impressive model row showcasing the craftsmanship of renowned builders such as Gabriel Homes, Pauli Homes, Calyn Homes, and Crestwood Custom Homes. The development doesn’t just promise homes; it promises a lifestyle—a harmonious marriage of luxury and nature.

The model row stands as a testament to the quality that Wolf Run offers. Each home is a canvas, waiting for its owners to leave an indelible mark, with options ranging from stately designs to homes exhibiting modern elegance.

And now, the excitement reaches new heights as Wolf Run proudly announces the availability of its second phase. Forty-six new lots are now open for those ready to build their dream homes.

The 2nd phase is a testament to the demand Wolf Run has garnered, an affirmation that this community is not just a place to live but a destination to call home.

For those considering a move to Wolf Run, homes are priced from the $600,000s. The spectrum of home styles and finishes caters to various tastes and preferences. Whether you envision a classic architectural masterpiece or a contemporary haven, Wolf Run has the blueprint for your dream home.

Prospective homeowners need not limit their dreams to blueprints and renderings alone. Wolf Run offers an immersive experience with several homes currently in various stages of construction, ready to be explored and claimed. It’s the perfect blend of customization and convenience, allowing buyers to choose between building from the ground up or settling into a meticulously crafted home.

This neighborhood extends beyond being a mere assembly of houses; it embodies a thoughtfully crafted way of life. Beyond the confines of these splendid residences, a multitude of amenities awaits, meticulously designed to enhance the daily lives of its residents. An upcoming amenity center, complete with a pool and play structure, is poised to add another layer of leisure and recreation. This is a community that places importance not only on the physical structures that shelter its residents but also on the communal spaces that foster connection and shared experiences.

For those eager to explore the offerings of Wolf Run firsthand, daily tours of the model row are available. This is more than a chance to witness the craftsmanship; it’s an invitation to imagine the life that awaits within these walls. The model row is a tangible preview of the possibilities that come with choosing Wolf Run as your home.

For additional information and to take the next step toward your dream home, Wolf Run has made the process seamless. A visit to their website, WolfRunKS.com, provides a comprehensive overview of the community, from available lots to detailed information about each builder. Alternatively, prospective homeowners can connect directly with the community managers at 913-777-6365.

Wolf Run isn’t just a housing development. It’s a testament to the evolving definition of home – a place where luxury meets nature, where craftsmanship is celebrated, and where community is more than a concept; it’s a way of life. The 2nd phase signals the continued growth and success of this exceptional community, inviting you to be a part of its story, to build your legacy amid the beauty of southern Overland Park.

Wolf Run

Prices: Homes starting in the $600,000s.

Hours: Monday to Sunday 12PM to 5PM or by appointment

Directions: From 175th and Pflumm Road head south on Pflumm Road. Turn left (east) on Haskins St. into the neighborhood. Model office is located at 17649 Haskins St, Overland Park, KS 66013.

For more information contact: Cooper Patterson and Ken Jansen: 913-777-6787

Website: wolfrunks.com