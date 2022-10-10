Exploring Davidson Sports Medicine Treatment as a Surgical Alternative, QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) Shares Success Story

DAVIDSON, NC - (NewMediaWire) - October 10, 2022 - via QC Kinetix -- Surgery has been the go-to solution for most joint pain problems. However, it is not necessarily the best treatment, especially considering the complications, risks, and costs. In most cases, surgical procedures lead to longer recovery times and unguaranteed outcomes, which may significantly affect the patient's quality of life. Taking all of these into consideration, QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) introduced a non-surgical alternative allowing more community members to control their lives, health, and finances without the risks and complications of a surgical procedure. Speaking on their sports medicine treatment and how it has impacted community members suffering from joint pain and related conditions, the QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) spokesperson said: "At QC Kinetix, we provide treatment for chronic pain and sports-related injuries using non-surgical regenerative treatments. Our natural, alternative pain treatments help improve function and mobility, and our patients report an overall better quality of life. We want you to regain your life and be as active as you used to be. It's why we will introduce you to our team of qualified orthopedics-focused medical team to help you throughout your treatment and recovery process." Buttressing the significant importance of their approach to joint pain treatment, Justin Crowell noted that their patients at QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) don't have to worry about invasive procedures as their treatment providers focus more on helping them improve their health and wellness. Interested patients can call to schedule an appointment time to speak to the treatment providers about their health and joint pain problems. The Davidson sports injury clinic will ensure that each patient is attended to and gets the very best quality of service, starting with an initial consultation meeting. During this meeting, patients will become more familiar with their treatment team and the treatment modalities available to them based on their complaints. The treatment team will also ensure that patients are educated about their health and how the team plans to help them. While QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) is open to all community members, they have a strict rule allowing them to treat only patients above 18. They also screen out ineligible patients, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, cancer patients, those undergoing dialysis, and patients with low immunities, due to safety reasons. Patients scheduling an appointment will be required to arrive early at the clinic to enable them to undergo a comprehensive examination to facilitate the development of a suitable treatment plan. Furthermore, the treatment provider will go through their medical history to understand their condition better. The QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) team is open to all patients, including those battling painful sensations in their knees, neck, lower back, shoulder, ankle, wrists, or other joints in the body. The treatment team is particularly interested in patients experiencing the common signs of a degenerating joint problem, like limited joint mobility, which causes the affected joint to feel locked up, preventing the patient from extending the joint of their knees, elbows, arms, or legs as needed. More than that, they are also open to patients experiencing joint weakness, which has caused them trouble when standing, sitting, or waking alone. Davidson residents experiencing swelling and stiffness in their joints, whether affecting the lower back or knee are also welcome to schedule an appointment with the treatment team to get checked and treated. The treatment plans available leverage the body's natural healing capacities by addressing the root cause of the pain to heal damaged tissue. They ensure that patients avoid the common downsides of surgery, including longer recovery times, possible problem recurrence, and others. Community members can schedule an appointment with the QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) team to secure a slot on their fast-filling calendar. The clinic can be reached via phone at (704) 360-3057 or by visiting their website to fill out the web form. For more information, the clinic is located at 610 Jetton St Suite 214, Davidson, NC, 28036, US. Media Contact:

Company Name: QC Kinetix (Lake Norman) Contact Person: Marc Difronzo Phone: (704) 360-3057 Address: 610 Jetton St Suite 214 City: Davidson State: NC Postal Code: 28036 Country: United States Website: https://qckinetix.com/charlotte/davidson-nc/