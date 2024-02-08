Exploring Delta and Peach Bottom in English and in Welsh

Touring Welsh sites in Delta with a Welshman

Exploring Delta and Peach Bottom in English and Welsh

Rhys ab Owen, a member of the Welsh Parliament, visited Philadelphia in late January to take in the sites – with a twist.

He particularly explored those linked with his native Wales. And he broadened his Sunday afternoon itinerary to the Delta-Peach Bottom region. His countrymen helped shape that part of southeastern York County with their slate work and rich culture from about 1845 to just before World War II.

He visited a Delta church where they worshipped: Rehoboth Welsh Chapel. He toured a cemetery where those quarrying slate on Peach Bottom’s mineral-rich ridge were laid to rest under slate tombstones inscribed in Welsh: Slateville Presbyterian Church’s graveyard.

Old Line Museum’s Don Robinson enters one of two Welsh quarrymen’s cottages that are undergoing renovations in Coulsontown, Peach Bottom Township. The other cottages on the village’s single street can be seen at left.

He toured one of the villages where they lived with its four stone Welsh quarrymen’s cottages: Coulsontown. And he returned to the chapel to worship in the Welsh tongue — in a service following the Book of Common Prayer, designed for use in the Church of Wales.

Welsh visitors have journeyed to southeastern York County many times over the years. For that matter, visits from people elsewhere in York County and beyond are a common occurrence. You could say the Welsh cottages provide an actual cottage industry for the region, with volunteers at the Old Line Museum and others in Delta knowledgeable about the region’s Welsh past acting as guides.

In the 1840s, the Welsh came to quarry high-quality building slate found in the 12-mile ridge that runs from near the Susquehanna River, above Delta, across the Mason-Dixon Line and into the Cardiff and Whiteford region in northern Maryland. They were skilled in the work needed to quarry slate from the ridge and then split and render it into sizes used for roofing, sidewalks, siding and a host of other uses.

The chancel area of Rehoboth Welsh Chapel in Delta, a congregation that worships Sunday afternoons in services in English and Welsh. The congregation does not meet in February, but will resume in March. The chancel painting is unsigned, suggesting that it might have come from a painter other than two that operated in York in the 20th century – the Roth Brothers and C. Guy Stambach.

Their craft lasted for about a century in Delta-Peach Bottom. After World War I, less expensive — and less durable — tile, asphalt and other roofing products found their way into America’s buildings. Some Welsh left the region as the need for their skills in working with slate lessened, and some stayed working other jobs. But their influence is evident in the Delta area today — in its buildings, its bilingual weekly services at the Welsh Chapel and its twice-a-year Welsh hymn festivals.

Owen took all of this in and, in many ways, felt like he was at home.

“The landscape is very similar to Wales,” he would later say. “I sent a photo to a friend from the train. He sent a near identical photo … from the train in Wales earlier that day.”

The Bible in Welsh, English

Let’s briefly follow the Welsh lawmaker on his Sunday afternoon tour.

When Owen arrived at the Welsh Chapel, the Rev. Richard Baskwell had opened the Welsh Library at the 133-year-old building at my request. And Owen immediately browsed through some of its holdings.

I was intrigued by the presence of the library and what it said about rural Welsh life. I also was there as part of preparations for an OLLI at Penn State York class I was teaching the next day titled “Slate-rich Delta and the Welsh Who Worked Its Quarries.”

Old Line Museum’s Don Robinson gives a tour of one of the two Coulsontown Welsh quarrymen’s cottages undergoing renovations.

The Welsh people in their homeland were — and are — known for their music and their grasp of the arts. There’s a story about days of labor shortages in World War I telling how companies in Wales would provide educational and cultural lectures for their employees. One visitor was surprised to overhear two miners discussing Einstein's theory of relativity. And when one worker lost at billiards, he would cheer himself up by rehearsing the theories of Anglo-Irish philosopher George Berkeley. Another miner spent his weekends collecting fossils from the mine's rubble.

There’s evidence that the Welsh in Delta had similar interests, particularly in music, poetry and the Calvinistic Methodism growing from Welsh revivals in the 1700s.

The Welsh, like the Pennsylvania Germans, sought to hold on to their language and culture against the Americanization in public schools in the 1800s. The Rehoboth Chapel Sunday school was a major factor in maintaining Welsh culture. Students would recite Bible verses in Welsh and English, for example.

Poetry on tombstones, the ongoing singing of Welsh hymns and the Welsh library today at Rehoboth Chapel point to the past importance of religious education, reflective of the long-standing teaching of the Christian faith in Wales. A cornerstone at Rehoboth Chapel, for example, contained a Bible, hymnbook, catechisms and confessions of faith.

Rhys ab Owen, a member of the Welsh Parliament, captures the Welsh-language library at Rehoboth Welsh Chapel in Delta. The Rev. Richard Baskwell, pastor of the church, says the library is the largest of its type that he’s seen in America.

Would the chapel’s library speak to this?

Baskwell said he understands that the library, the largest Welsh-language book collection he’s seen in his American travels, came from the homes of local Welsh families.

The library held Dante’s “Inferno,” Bunyan’s “Pilgrim’s Progress,” and works by Aristotle in the Welsh language. There were a bunch of Welsh-language Bibles. But then I came across a small booklet that I surmised — and Baskwell confirmed — was a children’s catechism.

This was the gold coin I was looking for. If you want to judge the seriousness of a religious group in teaching their faith, you look at how they instruct their young. The practice of catechizing, usually associated with Catholics, was — and is — used by Scots-Irish Presbyterians, also a dominant Delta-area denomination. And so did their fellow Calvinists, the Welsh, as the booklet filled with questions and answers in my hand indicated.

It appeared that family names were inscribed in many of the books. So there’s a graduate school project awaiting someone: cross-checking those names in the books with known Welsh quarrying families.

A congregant enters Rehoboth Welsh Chapel for a 2:30 p.m. service in late January. Among several other slate features, the chapel’s upper façade has slate siding.

Touring Welsh sites

Owen next visited two sites outside of Delta, starting with the Slateville Church graveyard, with its Welsh-inscribed slate markers. The Delta and Peach Bottom Welsh community was known to have at least two poets, and they inscribed writings, in Welsh, on these tombstones.

Here are two translated examples, the first about Hugh Williams: "I see a place in his wounds for a guilty one to rest, where I'll abide through troubled life, A Sanctuary for the blessed." And about Magdalene, whose husband was Griffith R. Thomas: "Nasty words and gossip — she never used to upset her neighbors, 'yes' and 'no' were all this wise lady said."

The Coulsontown cottages, just south of the Slateville church, came next on the tour. In 1876, about a dozen houses stood along the hamlet’s single street. At least four were made of stone, and others were constructed of wood. Today, four stone cottages remain, one in private hands and three in the custody of the Old Line Museum or its members. One is renovated sufficiently for public viewing and served as the destination for Rhys Owen.

Owen echoed what other Welsh visitors walking the Coulsontown street have said in their visits: Such cottages were common in Wales.

Rhys ab Owen, a member of the democratically elected Welsh Parliament, pauses in a walk with hosts Karen Conley and Don Robinson from one Welsh quarryman’s cottage to a second one on Coulsontown’s single street. “I would like to thank the people of Rehoboth Chapel for continuing to provide a warm Welsh welcome to Welsh people away from home 170 years after its formation,” he said.

And did they sing

Owen arrived back at the Welsh Chapel in time for the 2:30 p.m. service. The 20 or so in attendance were familiar with the liturgy, as Baskwell led the congregation through the service with its Welsh-language components. Any visitor would have felt at home in the service, even with the hymns and liturgy alternating between English and Welsh.

And the congregants knew the hymns, singing in both languages, accompanied by a large pipe organ.

And did they sing.

One fine tenor voice rang among the rest. That was Rhys Owen’s.

“I also learnt a new Welsh hymn tune!” he said later of “Aberteifi,” a hymn by Joseph Parry. “Incredible that I had to travel to Delta for that!”

Rhys ab Owen meets with congregants before the service at the Rehoboth Welsh Chapel in Delta. “The landscape is very similar to Wales,” he said of the Delta and Peach Bottom area. “I sent a photo to a friend from the train. He sent a near identical photo … from the train in Wales earlier that day.”

Parry’s story resembles those of Delta’s Welsh quarrymen. He worked at a steel mill in Wales before the age of 9 and then his musically gifted family traveled to a Welsh settlement in America: Danville in Montour County. There, Parry later started a music school, and his long career included composition of 400 hymns.

To give the full picture, there in remote southeastern York County you could witness a congregation worshiping in the Welsh language on an NFL championship Sunday.

Indeed, that service would be the pinnacle of the busy Delta-area tour for Owen. After his visit, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

“My highlight of the day was worshiping in the Welsh language,” he said, “with such an enthusiastic group of people so far away from Wales.”

Sources: “The River and the Ridge, 300 years of local history: Peach Bottom Township and Delta, Pennsylvania, Cardiff and Whiteford, Maryland”; YDR files; hymnary.org.

Rehoboth Welsh Chapel congregants gather near the entry to welcome those worshipping at the chapel in late January. Rhys ab Owen talks with the congregants.

Welsh services

Rehoboth Welsh Chapel’s 2:30 p.m. Sunday service in English and Welsh will resume in March after a recess in February. The twice-a-year Cymanfa Ganu, a Welsh festival of sacred hymns, is set for the first Sunday of May (5th) and the first Sunday of October (6th) in 2024.

Upcoming presentations

James McClure will present on the following topics in the upcoming term at OLLI at Penn State York: “As Big York County Anniversaries Arrive, These New and Restored Historic and Cultural Sites Stand Up,” March 18; “When United States Presidents Visited York County. And, Why!,” April 15; and “The 1960s in York County: How This Tumultuous Decade Shaped our Communities Today,” May 13. For more information, please check out: https://olli.psu.edu/york/courses/.

Jim McClure is a retired editor of the York Daily Record and has authored or co-authored nine books on York County history. Reach him at jimmcclure21@outlook.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Exploring Delta and Peach Bottom pA in English and Welsh