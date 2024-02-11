Exploring Futures: Ocala’s College Campus Tour Program Unveiled!
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is launching an exciting initiative this spring.
It will allow college-bound students aged 14 to 18 the opportunity to tour colleges and universities.
This experience will offer students an opportunity to discover educational institutions around Florida.
These teenagers will spend a day in each City visiting several different colleges and universities while experiencing the culture of each location and it costs $25 per person, per trip.
There will be buses to take students from the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave.
The program schedule is:
April 15 - Florida A&M University and Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee, Fl.
April 17 - Jacksonville University and University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Fl.
April 19 - Bethune Cookman and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Fl.
June 3 - University of Florida and Santa Fe College, Gainesville, Fl.
June 17 - Webber International University, Warner University and Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fl.
July 8 - University of Central Florida, Full Sail University and Rollins College, Orlando, Fl.
July 22 - University of South Florida and University of Tampa, Tampa, Fl
Click here for more information, or contact 352-401-6980
