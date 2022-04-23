Explosion, body found at home of Lake Twp. man charged with shooting fireworks

Uniontown police and firefighters are investigating an explosion and fire at a home early Saturday in Lake Township.

LAKE TWP. – Uniontown police and firefighters are investigating an overnight explosion and resulting fire at the home of a man who was released from jail Friday.

Harry Campbell, chief investigator with the Stark County Coroner's Office, said a man was found dead on the second floor of the residence on Fairwynde Circle NW. He released no further information, referring questions to police and firefighters, who are still investigating.

Authorities were called to the triplex off Lake Center NW at 1:29 a.m. Saturday, according to officials at the scene.

Details of what happened were not yet available.

The 45-year-old man who lives there was arrested at his home on Thursday on warrants charging him with inducing panic, fireworks violations and having weapons under disability. He is accused of setting off major fireworks, often at night.

The man was released Friday from the Stark County Jail to await court hearings.

The late-night explosions had been bothering the community for months, with people unsure what was causing them. Uniontown police previously said they received 20 to 30 calls over the last couple of months from residents concerned about the explosive blasts.

Sam Thompson who lives in a triplex next door said she was awakened by Saturday's explosion.

She said her neighbor had been setting off fireworks in the middle of the night for a couple of months, waking everyone with the loud blasts.

