‘An explosion’: Catalytic converter theft continues in Charlotte

Thieves crawling under cars, cutting out catalytic converters and melting the car part down for the precious, expensive metals inside.

It’s a crime that won’t go away.

Channel 9′s crime reporter Hunter Sáenz is getting a clearer picture of the pervasive issue and how easy it can be for the thieves.

He learned that even after some suspects are arrest, they come back and do it again.

Just last year, more than 1,100 catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars here in Charlotte.

“From 10 years ago, it’s an explosion,” said Patrick Olsen, a consumer spokesperson for CARFAX.

New data compiled nationwide shows roughly 153,000 catalytic converters were stolen last year alone. But that number may be underrepresentation of the crime as the stats come through insurance claims, Olsen said.

Not everyone has car insurance, so CARFAX looked at millions of service records showing converter replacements, the expensive repair after thieves saw off the car part.

“It is easy targets, lots of supply and at the moment, lots of demand for those precious metals,” Olsen told Channel 9.

According to CARFAX, the Ford F-Series truck, Honda Accord, Ford Econoline, Kia Soul and Chevy Silverado are the most commonly targeted vehicles by converter crooks in North Carolina.

The cases in Charlotte seem countless.

William Moua has been arrested at least 10 times for the crime. Court documents detail several of the cases where prosecutors say he stole catalytic converters or knowingly possessed stolen converters.

“The thieves are very brazen,” Olsen said. “They’re hitting dealerships lots at night. They’re hitting big parking lots of apartments at night. Some are even so brazen they’re hitting them in broad daylight.”

It’s a quick theft that can take roughly a minute and returns quick cash.

To protect yourself, Olsen recommends parking indoors if you have a garage, checking on your car daily and making sure your insurance plan covers you if your catalytic converter is stolen.

