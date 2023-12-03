Explosion at Catholic Mass kills four in Philippines

STORY: At least four people were killed in the attack, which authorities blamed on Islamist terrorism.

Military officials said troops were on heightened alert in the region to determine the motive and identify who was behind the attack.

It comes after a Philippine military operation killed 11 combatants on Friday (December 1), including members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines group, in Maguindanao del Sur some 125 miles (200 km) away.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called for calm in a social media post, and said he had instructed the national police and armed forces to ensure the safety of civilians. He also vowed to bring perpetrators of "this ruthless act" to justice.

Mindanao State University, where the blast took place, said it was suspending classes until further notice.