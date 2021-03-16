Explosion caused by a 'large amount of fireworks' leads to house fire, evacuation in Ontario, California

Jordan Culver, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Southern California first responders are investigating after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited," causing a fire and leaving behind a towering column of smoke.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident at an Ontario, California, house caused a "loud explosion," according to the city. Local police and fire departments are investigating, the city added. Details surrounding the explosion are scarce.

The Ontario Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the area around the explosion and closed several roads.

"A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire," the City of Ontario tweeted. "Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time."

Van Vant stands in front of her home damaged home after a nearby fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) ORG XMIT: CAANR302
Van Vant stands in front of her home damaged home after a nearby fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) ORG XMIT: CAANR302

Videos taken by those within earshot of the explosion and posted to social media show a plume of smoke rising into the air, accompanied by the pops and flashes of multiple fireworks.

One Twitter user said the explosion "shook our whole neighborhood." Another, replying to the City of Ontario's initial tweet about the incident, tweeted a video from a freeway showing the a column of smoke.

The Ontario Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY. The Ontario Fire Department's website has a reminder for residents that all fireworks are illegal within the city.

"Please help keep our community safe and free from all fireworks," the website says. "Those caught with illegal fireworks will be subject to a $1,000 fine, citation and/or arrest; including confiscation of all illegal fireworks."

Ontario is about 37 miles east of Los Angeles. The city advised locals to stay clear of the area.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ontario, California, explosion: Fireworks ignite; leads to evacuation

