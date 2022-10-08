Explosion collapses portions of bridge connecting Russia and Crimea in blow to Putin

An explosion collapsed major portions of a bridge connecting Crimea with the Russia mainland, marking a major blow to President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

At least three people were killed in the explosion, including a man and woman driving across the bridge at the time, Russian officials said. No details were provided about the third victim.

While the roadway is still navigable, the blast early Saturday downed parts of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge, which Putin opened himself in 2018. In the years since, Ukrainian officials have threatened to destroy it.

Russia forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, much like the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions this year.

The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine of being behind the explosion. Some celebrated its destruction, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” The vehicle involved was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia.

In wake of the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would be the commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. It marked the first official appointment of a single commander for the entire Russian force in Ukraine. Over the summer, the military announced that Surovikin was placed in charge of Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

It also comes a day after Putin’s 70th birthday.

