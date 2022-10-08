Explosion collapses portions of bridge connecting Russia and Crimea in blow to Putin

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·2 min read

An explosion collapsed major portions of a bridge connecting Crimea with the Russia mainland, marking a major blow to President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

At least three people were killed in the explosion, including a man and woman driving across the bridge at the time, Russian officials said. No details were provided about the third victim.

While the roadway is still navigable, the blast early Saturday downed parts of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge, which Putin opened himself in 2018. In the years since, Ukrainian officials have threatened to destroy it.

Russia forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, much like the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions this year.

The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine of being behind the explosion. Some celebrated its destruction, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” The vehicle involved was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia.

In wake of the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would be the commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. It marked the first official appointment of a single commander for the entire Russian force in Ukraine. Over the summer, the military announced that Surovikin was placed in charge of Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

It also comes a day after Putin’s 70th birthday.

With News Wire Services

Recommended Stories

  • Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

    It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college — with the hope that anyone who knew how to read would have access to them. On the first floor, there are more than 11,000 Bibles, religious documents and theological texts.

  • Russia will search for a Ukrainian link, play down importance of Crimean bridge attack, says expert

    Russian invasion forces plan to deport residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast to Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia, collaborator Kirill Stremousov has said, Russian state media outlet RBC reported on Oct. 8.

  • Russia's defense minister would be happy if Putin fired him right now, says report

    Demoralized defense minister Sergei Shoigu wants out following a series of disastrous Russian defeats, a former Putin official told The Guardian.

  • Russian Defence Ministry appoints new commander of joint troops in Ukraine

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 15:51 The Ministry of Defence of Russia has appointed Sergey Surovikin commander of the joint group of troops in Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlets Details: Surovikin has held the office of the Commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation since 31 October 2017.

  • Video: Gas Thief Gets Burned

    Does anyone feel sorry for him?

  • Ukraine proposes renaming European format initiated by Macron

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 16:59 During the first summit of the European Political Community, which took place on 6 October in Prague, Ukraine proposed that it be renamed the European Community of Peace.

  • Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013

    "One wrong turn, and now he's gone," Phil Paxson's widow Alicia said of her late husband accidentally driving over a bridge that was ruined nearly a decade ago

  • Josh Allen: Bills’ Stefon Diggs is NFL’s best receiver (video)

    Josh Allen: #Bills' Stefon Diggs is NFL's best receiver (video):

  • Factbox-Baltic Pipe gas calms European nerves over Russian shortfall

    The Baltic Pipe project began sending gas to Poland at the start of this month, days after explosions damaged the Nord Stream network and eliminated the biggest Russian supply route to Europe. Below is a summary of facts around the pipeline's launch on Oct. 1, which marks the beginning of Europe's peak demand winter heating season. It also enables gas to flow to Denmark from Poland.

  • Erroneous GPS Directions Lead To North Carolina Man's Tragic Death

    Phil Paxson, 47, died after leaving his daughter's birthday celebration last week.

  • Gambia cough syrup scandal: Mothers demand justice

    Sixty-six Gambian children are thought to have died because they were given unsafe medicine.

  • Appliances, electronics retailer Comfy opens new flagship store in Kyiv, plans to open more

    Comfy, a household appliances and electronics retailer, opened a new flagship store in the center of Kyiv on Oct. 6, and announced plans to open another store in the Kyiv suburban town of Brovary even as Russia’s invasion and war on Ukraine continues.

  • GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker faces reporters after abortion claim

    Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker faced reporters for the first since an explosive report was published, alleging he once paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion.

  • McEachern says they are ready to battle Milton in flag football Game of the Week

    It is a showdown between McEachern and Milton. For the second year in a row, High 5 Sports is supporting ladies flag football with a spot in the Game of the Week.

  • Liberation of Kharkiv Oblast: bodies of 4 tortured people discovered in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 15:07 After the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast was liberated, 4 bodies that bore signs of violent death were discovered there. Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police press service Quote: "Members of law enforcement discovered two burial sites.

  • North Korea Says US Aircraft Carrier’s Presence Is ‘Worrisome’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea said its armed forces are taking a serious approach toward “extremely worrisome” developments on the Korean Peninsula, citing the US deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group to the region.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Key Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really H

  • Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

    STORY: A blast rocked the Kerch bridge which links Russia and the Crimea peninsula on Saturday (October 8), causing parts of the road to collapse.The bridge is a crucial military supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Fire and thick smoke were seen on the strategic road-and-rail bridge, which is the only crossing between Crimea and Russia.Video obtained by Reuters showed CCTV footage of the blast. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack or an accident but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure came at a time when Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats.And it could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of reassurance to the wider Russian public that the conflict is going to plan.The Russian Investigative Committee said the blast occurred in a freight truck, causing fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train heading for the peninsula.It added that two sections of the bridge had partially collapsed. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on social media that the road bridge was still intact in one direction. Although he said traffic was suspended while the damage was being assessed.In Kyiv, the mood was upbeat.No one knows how it happened, this man said. But added that everyone had waited for it.“We have waited for the moment when the bridge burns. I think all Ukrainians waited for it. And we are very satisfied it has finally started.”A Ukrainian presidential adviser posted a message on Twitter saying the incident was just "the beginning”. But he stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were responsible for the blast.Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.The 12 mile bridge which links it to Russia’s transport network was opened with great fanfare by President Vladimir Putin four years later.It now represents a crucial supply route for Russian forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region.

  • Dip buyers may be burned again as another U.S. stock rally falters

    Friday’s swoon in U.S. stocks is helping drive home a humbling message for investors: buying dips may have worked for the last decade, but it’s been a losing strategy so far in 2022. The S&P 500 has rallied four times this year by 6% or more, only to reverse course and make fresh lows. A repeat of that pattern may be in store as a sharp bounce in U.S. stocks earlier this week was faltering after Friday’s stronger-than-expected jobs numbers undercut hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its monetary policy tightening anytime soon.

  • Pistachio Green Eyeshadow Is Having a Moment, Thanks to Jennie of BLACKPINK

    Our latest makeup inspo comes from BLACKPINK's Jennie, who recently shared a series of images...

  • Britain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Britain on Friday rejected Russia's call for a secret ballot in the U.N. General Assembly next week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and requested that the 193-member body vote publicly. Moscow has moved to annex four regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.