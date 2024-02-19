Explosion destroys Ann Arbor home, damages another and sends man to hospital

An Ann Arbor house explosion rocked a neighborhood on the 700 block of South Seventh Street early Monday, closing streets and sending one patient to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The house, police said, was a total loss and the blast's cause is under investigation.

A man, whose name was not released, was inside the home at the time of the 6 a.m. explosion and rushed to the hospital, according to WWJ-TV (Channel 62). Another nearby home appears to have been damaged.

House Explosion



Officers assisting Ann Arbor Fire in the 700 block of S. Seventh. House is a total loss. Expect street closures in the area.



One patient hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/ezUEfg8Bw1 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 19, 2024

Paul Schrems, who lives a few blocks from the blast, told USA Today he was sitting in his living room when he heard it, and then went to the area to see what happened. He said it "sounded like a bomb."

The Free Press left messages with police and fire officials.

Ann Arbor police posted two photos to social media at about 7:30 a.m., which show a raging fire in the dark, presumably after the explosion, with flames immense flames, sending billowing clouds of smoke into the air, and warn of street closures.

Commuters are urged to avoid roadways between West Davis and West Madison.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ann Arbor home destroyed, 1 person injured in explosion