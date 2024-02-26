Explosion detonates outside Alabama attorney general office
An explosive device detonated outside the Alabama Attorney General’s office building in Montgomery early Saturday morning, the attorney general said in a statement.
No staff members or personnel were injured in the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation, Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.
"We are urging anyone with information to contact (ALEA) immediately," Marshall said in a statement.
People with information can call the agency at 334-676-7890.
Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: ALEA investigates explosion outside Alabama attorney general's office