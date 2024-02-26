Explosion detonates outside Alabama attorney general office

An explosive device detonated outside the Alabama Attorney General’s office building in Montgomery early Saturday morning, the attorney general said in a statement.

No staff members or personnel were injured in the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation, Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

"We are urging anyone with information to contact (ALEA) immediately," Marshall said in a statement.

People with information can call the agency at 334-676-7890.

Attorney General Steve Marshall looks on during the parole hearing of convicted murderer Edward Seibold in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday January 11, 2023.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: ALEA investigates explosion outside Alabama attorney general's office