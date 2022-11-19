Explosion on gas pipeline near St. Petersburg causes major fire

Video footage of a fire at a gas pipeline in the Leningrad Region, November 19

Read also: St. Petersburg local councilors call for Putin to be tried for treason

A video of the fire, which is visible from the northern Russian city of St. Petersburg was published by local news outlet Fontanka.

Several more videos of the fire were published by the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

Read also: ‘Attack on industrial facility’ reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

Kremlin-controlled medium RIA Novosti wrote that the authorities of Leningrad Oblast reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station in the Vsevolozhsky district near the village of Bergardovka.

The governor of the Russian region, Alexander Drozdenko, said that there was no threat to the population and that the fire would not spread to residential areas.

According to him, emergency workers are trying to bring the fire under control.

Read also: Russia reports ‘drone attack’ on oil depot in Oryol Oblast

Russia’s gas infrastructure, old and lacking investment, often suffers from accidents, and blasts in residential buildings are also common.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine