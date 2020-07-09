Explosion heard in western Tehran: Iran state media

(Reuters) - An explosion was heard in western Tehran on Friday, the official IRIB news agency reported, citing online reports.

There have been multiple explosions around military, nuclear and industrial facilities in the past week. IRIB did not provide any additional information about the cause of the blast or possible casualties.

Electricity has been cut in the area of the explosion in suburbs west of Tehran, IRIB reported.

Two people were killed in an explosion at a factory in the south of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, a fire broke out at a ground level building at Iran’s underground Natanz facility, the centrepiece of the country's uranium enrichment programme, which authorities said had caused significant damage.

Also last week, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of Tehran, which an official said was caused by a gas leak.

On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that authorities said was caused by a leak at a gas storage facility in an area outside the base.





(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lincoln Feast.)