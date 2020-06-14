Explosion hits Honda's plant in central Japan, 2 workers hospitalized

TOKYO (Reuters) - An explosion was reported at Honda Motor Co Ltd's plant in central Japan, police said on Sunday, with two workers sent to the hospital with burns.

The explosion at a switchboard occurred at around 9:15 am local time (0015 GMT) in Honda's plant in Suzuka city, Mie prefecture, an officer with the prefectural police said. Two workers in their 20s, who were checking the switchboard, were injured and sent to be treated, the officer said.

The company is investigating, a spokesman said.

The Suzuka factory is one of Honda's main production plants for cars including its popular N-BOX model.

A company spokesman said the plant would operate as usual on Monday.





(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Mark Potter)