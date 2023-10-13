Explosion hits Russian ship, possibly carrying Kalibr missiles, in Sevastopol Bay — photos & video

An explosion rocked Sevastopol Bay on Oct 13, likely involving a Buyan-M-class small missile ship, known to carry Russia’s Kalibr missiles, the “Krymsky veter” Telegram channel reported.

Residents in the city center reported hearing a “muffled explosion,” leading to car alarms being triggered.

Local channels are sharing photos and videos showing smoke billowing from the ship, with helicopters visible in the vicinity.

The Buyan-M-class small missile ships, part of Project 21631, are a series of Russian multi-purpose small missile and artillery ships designed for operations in shallow waters. They are equipped with guided missiles for the near-sea zone and are classified as “river-sea” vessels. Their official purpose is to safeguard and protect the state’s economic zone in its internal maritime basins.

This incident follows a recent event where a patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Pavel Derzhavin, was damaged near Sevastopol on Oct. 11. While the Ukrainian Navy confirmed the ship’s damage, they did not provide specific details about the accident. Local Telegram channels reported that the Pavel Derzhavin may have detonated a Russian mine.

In a prior incident on the early morning of Sept. 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck and damaged two patrol ships of the Russian aggressor country, both of Project 22160 Vasily Bykov type, in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. A missile ship, Samum, was also targeted in the operation, which utilized maritime drones.

Notably, a day before these incidents, powerful explosions were reported throughout the occupied Sevastopol. Russia claimed that these were the result of an attack by missiles and “unmanned boats,” acknowledging damage to a ship repair facility and two ships that were allegedly “under repair.”

Ukrainian intelligence asserted that a large landing ship, Minsk, and the submarine Rostov-on-Don were struck and damaged beyond repair.

