Explosion of homemade fireworks kills man at dog park, Colorado police say

A late-night explosion of homemade fireworks at an Aurora dog park killed a visitor, Colorado police say.

Neighbors called 911 to report the blast at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers responding to the Grandview Dog Park found a man with fatal injuries from the explosion, police said.

Investigators called the incident an “accidental death,” KMGH reported. Officers said they found several distraught people around the man’s body.

Police did not describe how the man was hit by the explosion or what he was doing at the dog park. His name has not been released.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are assisting in the investigation, police said.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of downtown Denver.

