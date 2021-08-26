Kabul rocked by twin explosions near airport: A dozen killed, at least three US troops wounded in blasts

At least four Americans were injured, a dozen people reportedly killed, and many more wounded after two explosions rocked the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan and a hotel within proximity of the gate.

The first explosion, which U.S. officials said was perpetrated by a suicide bomber improvised explosive device, or "complex SBIED attack," was reported to be "large" in size. The U.S. Embassy sent out an alert regarding the threat at around 5:18 p.m. local time.

The explosion follows several Defense Department officials warning about an "imminent" threat at the airport, where evacuations have been underway for Afghan refugees and U.S. citizens following the Taliban's rapid takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday at 9:44 a.m. EDT (5:44 p.m. Kabul time).

Kirby later confirmed at 10:57 a.m. EDT that a second explosion occurred outside the Baron Hotel near Abbey Gate. The hotel is the site where 169 U.S. citizens were rescued last week by three Army Chinook helicopters.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," Kirby wrote.

"Initial reports suggest four or more U.S. service personnel may have been injured or killed in the explosion," according to Foreign Policy, citing the State Department Ops Center. Fox News earlier reported three U.S. marines were injured.

At an emergency medical facility in Kabul, there were reportedly 30 wounded people who arrived following the explosion and at least six dead on arrival, a Wall Street Journal correspondent reported.

Local media in Afghanistan reported at least 11 people were killed and dozens more injured following the initial explosion near the airport gate, although there were differing reports on the number of casualties. Russian officials told the Associated Press that at least 13 were killed and 15 were wounded. A witness to the bombing said one Afghan infant died in the explosion, a National Journal reporter tweeted.

Images emerged online showing several Afghans bloodied and some being carried in wheelbarrows following the attack.

The moment when the explosion occurred at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/m6uB22Yg7p — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

The White House and President Joe Biden have been briefed about the explosion, officials told the Washington Examiner.

A gunfight was also reported around the airport following Thursday's explosion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This evening's attack on KBL occurred just outside Abbey Gate near the Baron Hotel. This particular area of the facility has a strong British presence. pic.twitter.com/aN4F5DrLiG — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) August 26, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.

