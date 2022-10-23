Explosion in Kherson could be assassination attempt on collaborator

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 18:00

The Russian occupiers have reported an explosion in Kherson, as a result of which one person died and three others were injured.

Source: Interfax [Kremlin-aligned news agency], Most [Kherson-based news outlet], citing Vadym Ilmiiev, the so-called Minister of Health of Kherson Oblast

Details: Ilmiiev said that "a man, born in 1972, died and three people were injured as a result of a terrorist attack on Chornomorska Street in Kherson."

According to preliminary information from the so-called emergency services, an improvised explosive device went off in the car or near it.

Kherson-based news outlet Most, with reference to the Russian media, reported that the explosion in Kherson was the result of assassination attempt on collaborator, Oleh Tiutiurai, the so-called head of the local pre-trial detention centre.

Photos taken at the scene confirmed that the explosives were in the pole: the photo shows a concrete pole with fitting, broken in half by the powerful explosive force.

There is no information about Tiutiurai’s condition.

Oleh Tiutiurai is a native of Mykolaiv Oblast. Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, he worked as an assistant to the Director of the Department of Convict Employment and Training in the Pivnichna [Northern] Correctional Colony No. 90 in the city of Kherson.

