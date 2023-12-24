Explosion kills one in Wayne County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person is dead after an explosion in Wayne County, officials say.

Pennsylvania State Police tell 28/22 News their department was called to a reported explosion on Stalker Road, Manchester Township, at 2:31 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Barn considered total loss after Friday afternoon fire

According to state troopers, a neighbor called after hearing an explosion and seeing his neighbor’s house completely engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blaze, first responders say they found a 62-year-old man dead inside the home. His name has not been released at this time.

A state police fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire; however, authorities do not consider it to be suspicious.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.