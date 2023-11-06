Explosion kills Zaluzhnyi’s assistant at home

Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, who served as an assistant to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has died in an explosion while celebrating his birthday at home, Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram post on Nov. 6.

“Today, under tragic circumstances, my assistant and close friend, Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, died surrounded by his family, celebrating his Birthday,” said Zaluzhnyi.

Read also: Ukraine had just 40 operational fighter jets in February 2022 — Zaluzhnyi

“An unknown explosive device went off in one of the [birthday] presents.”

Read also: Three important messages from Zaluzhnyi in the article and interview in the Economist

Chastyakov is survived by his wife and four children. The Commander-in-Chief expressed his condolences to the deceased's family.

“Since the onset of full-scale [Russian] invasion, Hennadiy has been a reliable support for me, dedicating his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against Russian aggression,” Ukraine’s top military commander said.

Read also: Zaluzhnyi warns F-16s may arrive too late, as Russia’s modern S-400 air defense system can reach past Dnipro

Zaluzhnyi added that the cause and circumstances of Chastyakov’s death will be established in an investigation.

Earlier on Nov. 6, Ukrainska Pravda reported Chastyakov’s death, adding that his 13-year-old son was also badly injured. The major’s wife and daughter were in the house, but they were not harmed.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine