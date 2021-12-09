Explosion in Mali kills seven UN peacekeepers





The United Nations said seven of its peacekeepers were killed and three others were seriously injured in an explosion in central Mali, Reuters reported.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the U.N.'s Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said a logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device between the towns of Douentza and Sevare.

Groups tied to the Islamic terrorist organizations Al Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) are known to operate their networks in the area, according to Reuters.

The U.N. initiative has deployed more than 13,000 troops to northern and central Mali to contain violence.

In a statement through spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack against the convoy.

"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the Government and people of Togo," Dujarric said in his statement. "He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be swiftly brought to justice."

Ce 8/12 (matinée), un convoi logistique de la Force MINUSMA allant de #Douentza à #Sévaré a heurté un Engin explosif improvisé (#EEI) sur la RN16, dans la région de #Bandiagara. Un 1er bilan fait état de 7 #Casquesbleus décédés et 3 grièvement blessés.#Mali #A4P #ServingForPeace pic.twitter.com/16j900AtEa - MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) December 8, 2021

Mali has been battling an Islamist insurgency that has continued for nearly a decade despite international efforts to combat it.

Since 2013, MINUSMA has recorded more than 230 fatalities, making it the deadliest peacekeeping mission out of more than a dozen for the U.N., Reuters noted.