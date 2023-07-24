An explosion Monday inside a Holliston home has sent two people to the hospital

HOLLISTON — Two people suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after an explosion inside a Westfield Drive home, authorities said.

The two victims were transported to Boston hospitals after the explosion at 138 Westfield Drive, according to a press release from the Holliston Police Department.

At 3:49 p.m., the Police Department received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and both the Police and Fire departments rushed to the house. The Ashland and Medway fire departments assisted at the scene.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that two victims needed immediate medical attention," according to the release.

The police did not identify the victims or their genders, but said one is 59 and the other is 61.

A medical rescue helicopter transports a person who suffered serious injuries in an explosion that occurred Monday afternoon inside a Holliston home to a Boston hospital.

Both victims were taken to Holliston High School, where a landing zone was set up for two medical rescue helicopters. One victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital while the other was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

"Our initial investigation indicates the explosion initiated from the home boiler/furnace," police said in their release.

The Colonial-style home was built in 1966 and was last assessed at $788,800, according to town assessor's database. It is owned by Loretta and Robert Nelson. According to the database, the home has oil heat.

The explosion is under investigation by the Holliston Police and Fire departments, as well as Eversource.

