Explosion at Mosque in Pakistani City of Quetta Kills at Least 12

(Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a mosque in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta killed at least 13 people Friday evening, in what the country’s military suggested was a targeted attack.

Another 22 people were injured in the blast, Zaheer Ahmed, an official from the Edhi emergency rescue service, said by phone from the city. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

“Those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim,” General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, said in a tweet. Police and the armed forces have cordoned off the area and the injured have been taken to hospitals, the military’s press division said.

While security in Pakistan has improved in recent years after a military crackdown against insurgent groups, the unsettled southwestern province of Balochistan, of which Quetta is the capital, is the scene of separatist unrest. The region, which borders Afghanistan, has experienced scores of attacks and bombings in recent years.

