Explosion, multiple fatalities reported in Nebraska - local media

(Reuters) - Multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, Nebraska, on Thursday after witnesses said they saw or heard an early morning explosion or explosions, local media reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol was investigating what News Channel Nebraska said included "multiple scenes" in the small farming community 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Sioux City, Iowa.

Emergency teams in hazmat suits were seen walking toward the area where the explosion or explosions were heard about 3 a.m., and businesses in the town were under lockdown.

Efforts to reach local and county police and the Nebraska State Patrol were unsuccessful.

(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Daniel Wallis)