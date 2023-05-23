Explosion near Pentagon never happened, officials say, after fake AI picture circulated online

A false report of an explosion at the Pentagon, accompanied by an apparent AI-generated image, spread on Twitter Monday – which caused officials to respond.

In a joint statement on Twitter, the Arlington County Fire Department and Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the reports circulating online were false.

“There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public,” the statement said.

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The fake image showed a black cloud of smoke near a building, which the user claimed was the Pentagon.

Confident that this picture claiming to show an "explosion near the pentagon" is AI generated.



Check out the frontage of the building, and the way the fence melds into the crowd barriers. There's also no other images, videos or people posting as first hand witnesses. pic.twitter.com/t1YKQabuNL — Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) May 22, 2023

Artificial intelligence creates fake images that circulate online

A variety of AI-generated images have gone viral across many social media platforms in the past year.

Weeks before Donald Trump entered a New York courtroom after being charged with 34 felony counts in a hush-money case, fake images posted online showed the former president being tackled and carried away by a group of police officers.

An AI-generated image of Pope Francis wearing a white puffer jacket also went viral this year, with many people believing it was real.

Experts say these types of images will become more common and harder to spot in the future.

"I'm very confident in saying that in the long run, it will be impossible to tell the difference between a generated image and a real one," James O'Brien, a computer science professor at the University of California, Berkeley said. "The generated images are just going to keep getting better."

Contributing: Chris Mueller, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pentagon explosion picture is fake AI-generated image, never happened