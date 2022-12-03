Explosion in Odesa on 2 December occurred due to mishandling of ammunition that volunteer transported as souvenir

Explosion in the car of a volunteer who was stopped for inspection by Odesa law enforcement officers on the evening of 2 December, was caused by an explosive item that the owner of the vehicle was transporting as a souvenir.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing an anonymous source in law enforcement agencies

Quote: "The police in Odesa Oblast opened proceedings against a volunteer of the neighbouring region who transported ammunition in a car ‘as a souvenir’. When law enforcement officers checked a vehicle on Prokhorivska Street in Odesa, an explosive object detonated, inflicting varying degrees of severity on seven people, including civilians."

Details: As a result of the explosion, the victims suffered injuries from fragments of ammunition, mine-explosive injuries, fractures and lacerations.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the grounds of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

The Communications Department of the Main Office of the National Police in Odesa Oblast does not comment on the details of the incident.

"I can only say that investigative actions are continuing on the fact of illegal handling of ammunition, we do not provide any comments on this issue yet," said Liubov Hordiievska, the Head of the Department.

Background: Seven people were injured, including five law enforcement officers, in an explosion at a car parking lot in Odesa on 2 December; the incident occurred near the administrative building of the Regional Department of the State Emergency Service.

