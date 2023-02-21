Explosion at Ohio metal factory 70 miles from East Palestine injures at least 14 people, showering surrounding area with molten debris

Firefighters begin to pack up gear at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant after an explosion at the factory in Bedford, Ohio, U.S., February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

At least 14 people were injured Monday in an explosion at a metal factory outside of Cleveland.

The blast sent a shower of molten metal debris over the surrounding area.

The explosion site is 70 miles from East Palestine, where a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed this month.

An explosion that ripped through an Ohio metal factory Monday afternoon has injured at least 14 people. The blast occurred just 15 miles outside of Cleveland, and 70 miles from the village of East Palestine, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month.

The explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. plant in Bedford, Ohio occured at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, according to a local news report.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital, mostly for burn wounds, according to Reuters, and one is in critical condition. One was pulled from the debris.

The Village of Oakwood's fire and police departments did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Fire departments from across Northeast Ohio were called to the scene of the blast at the Bedford factory, Reuters reported.

Witnesses told Reuters that a large plume of smoke was seen billowing out of the building and that the explosion caused a shower of molten metal debris to rain over the surrounding area.

I. Schumann & Co. has manufactured bronze and brass alloys since 1917, according to its website.

An owner of a nearby business told Reuters that he heard a loud explosion, followed by the sound of large amounts of debris hitting his roof.

Another witness near the factory said a he saw plumes of black smoke, fire, and a brick wall become "obliterated" following the blast.

Bedford, Ohio is roughly 70 miles northwest of the village of East Palestine, where earlier this month a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, starting a fire that covered the town in a cloud of black smoke.

More than two weeks after the Feburary 3 derailment of the Norfolk Southern freight train, residents of East Palestine are starting to report various ailments, including rashes, nausea and trouble breathing, according to CNN.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

