Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Gate Leaves Some Casualties

(Bloomberg) -- At least one explosion near a main entrance gate to Kabul’s international airport caused an unknown number of casualties less than a week before U.S. forces are due to depart.

Some U.S. servicemembers were among the wounded, Reuters reported, while Al Jazeera said at least 10 people were killed, citing a Taliban security official.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the explosion on Thursday afternoon Kabul time, and said more information would be coming soon. President Joe Biden was briefed in the White House Situation Room, according to an official.

Afghans and other people trying to flee Kabul have packed around the airport trying to get onto one of the many military flights leaving the country.

After the explosion, European military officials sent a message to citizens in the country saying, “Get away from the airport. Very, very, very dangerous situation. Go now!,” according to Dina Haynes, a lawyer who got a client into the Kabul airport compound a few minutes before the explosion.

While it wasn’t immediately clear who or what caused the explosion, earlier in the day, American and NATO allies had warned their citizens against traveling to the airport because of the credible and imminent risk of attacks. Biden specifically cited Islamic State -- Khorasan, an offshoot of the terrorist group, as a potential threat, this week.

“They’re real and significant challenges that we also have to take into consideration the longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, which is a sworn enemy of the Taliban as well,” Biden said Tuesday. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians.”

Biden this week reiterated his plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, though he called on the Pentagon and State Department to come up with contingency plans in case they are needed.

Story continues

(Updates with reports of casualties in second paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.