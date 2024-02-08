Explosion reported in high-rise building in Kyiv, one person reported dead, hundred evacuated

On February 7, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the Svyatoshyn district of Kyiv

An explosion occurred in an apartment on the first floor of a nine-story building in Sviatoshynskyi district, reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Feb. 7.

The firefighters were called at 11:24 pm. Upon arrival, the rescuers discovered that the fire was set off by an explosion caused by an explosive object. A similar explosive device was also found in the room.

While extinguishing the fire, they found the body of a 17 year old boy.

About 100 people were evacuated from the building to a safe distance. An explosive ordnance disposal unit was called to the scene.

The fire was completely extinguished just before 1 am on Feb. 8. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

