Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

KEN RITTER
·1 min read

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, producing a cloud of thick, black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt and electricity continued to flow from one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities, authorities said.

“There is no risk to the power grid,” according to Jacklynn L. Gould, the federal Bureau of Reclamation's regional director for the Lower Colorado Region. The fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was out within a half-hour, she said.

Hoover Dam, located on the Nevada-Arizona border about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas, is a popular tourist destination and some of the visitors captured the scene on video and quickly shared it on social media.

William Herro, 13, of San Francisco, was on a viewing bridge with his parents when he saw the explosion and then heard a “big boom.”

“A ton of black smoke just exploded in the air. It looked almost like a mushroom and then a fire followed,” said Herro, who posted cellphone video of it on TikTok. “I was really surprised and I started filming.”

The postings showed the explosion occurred at a building slightly downstream from the base of the dam. The complex is in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it's not clear how extensive the damage was to the transformer.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the dam is the second-tallest in the U.S. at 726 feet (221 meters). Each of its 17 generators can supply electricity to 100,000 households.

As many as 20,000 vehicles a day drive across the wide top of the dam, which is a National Historic Landmark.

Recommended Stories

  • Why record heat doesn't mean record solar power

    Industry experts say it's too hot for solar panels to work to their full capacity.

  • Fire at Hoover Dam extinguished, Nevada fire department says

    No one was injured in the blaze, and officials say there is no threat to the power supply.

  • Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. “Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes. Twitter had asked for an expedited trial in September, while Musk’s team called for waiting until early next year because of the complexity of the case.

  • Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.

  • Waves Crash Wedding at Hawaii Coastal Resort

    A wedding party was left drenched on Saturday, July 16, when powerful waves crashed over a sea wall at a resort on Hawaii’s Big Island and swept through the reception area.Footage of the moment captured by wedding guest Kenneth Bergstrom shows people watch cautiously as a large wave made its way toward the shore. As the wave nears the sea wall separating the wedding party from the ocean, attendees try to run away, but many get soaked by the water.Posting on Instagram after the wedding, the bride, Riley Carson Murphy, said that despite the high surf “sweeping away half of our reception,” she and her husband Dillon Murphy enjoyed a “memorable night” surrounded by the people they love.“What would have been considered a disaster a day ago turned into a beautiful union of family and friends helping to rearrange our reception in the most perfect way,” Carson Murphy wrote. “Life isn’t always predictable and I can’t wait to ride every high and every low with my new husband.” Credit: Kenneth Bergstrom via Storyful

  • Islam in China must be 'Chinese in orientation,' adhere to socialism, Xi Jinping says in Xinjiang visit

    The Chinese government is pushing efforts to ensure that religious groups in China adhere to the socialist principles of the ruling Communist Party. President Xi Jinping reportedly gave the directive to officials during his recent four-day visit to China’s Xinjiang region, which concluded on Saturday. According to state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi urged local officials to make "enhanced efforts" to "uphold the principle that Islam in China must be Chinese in orientation, and to adapt religions to a socialist society."

  • Extreme weather: What is it and how is it connected to climate change?

    Heatwaves, wildfires, floods and droughts highlight how extreme weather is linked to climate change.

  • U.S. Senate to vote on Tuesday on slimmed-down China semiconductor bill

    Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the U.S. Senate would begin voting on Tuesday on legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and improve competitiveness with China. "We need to move quickly," he said on Monday as the Senate opened for the week. The legislation is a slimmed-down version of a bill that members of Congress have been working on for well over a year, expected to include $52 billion in subsidies for the industry and a tax credit for companies that manufacture semiconductors in the United States.

  • Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion

    The Mississippi abortion clinic that was at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade ended a lawsuit Tuesday in which it had sought to block the state from enforcing a law that bans most abortions. Jackson Women's Health Organization dropped its litigation a day after clinic owner Diane Derzis told The Associated Press that she sold the facility and had no intention to reopen it, even if a state court allowed her to do so. “If the clinic is not in a position to reopen in Mississippi, it no longer has a basis to pursue this case in the courts,” Rob McDuff, a Mississippi Center for Justice attorney who was among those representing the clinic, said in a statement.

  • UK forest is home again for European bison, which haven't roamed there for 6,000 years

    The bison were released in wooded area behind two fences and can freely move around about 1,000 acres of woodland without human interruption.

  • What we know about the 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion

    Answers about the case of a 10-year-old girl who sought an abortion in Indiana after being sexually assaulted.

  • State Department will warn Americans of countries where they may be wrongfully detained

    A senior Biden administration official says the order ‘is once again demonstrating that [Mr Biden’s] commitment to bring home US Nationals held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad’

  • Explosion and fire reported at Nevada’s Hoover Dam

    The Lower Colorado Regional Director at the Bureau of Reclamation confirmed that no visitors or employees were hurt in the explosion and fire

  • A Kansas couple moved to Mississippi a month ago. Movers still haven’t arrived with their stuff.

    Movers were to take the belongings from the home of longtime Topekans Craig and Linda Wright to their new home in Mississippi, but haven't shown up.

  • What Austin-area water restrictions are in place, what will trigger more limits?

    Our most precious resource in our arid summers is fresh water stored in lakes, creeks, rivers and aquifers. The numbers right now don't look good.

  • Analysis-Wasted water saps battle against Italy's worst drought in decades

    Fast forward 90 years and, where water was once abundant, now it is growing scarce as one of the worst droughts in living memory fuelled by weeks of scorching temperatures has drastically reduced the flow of local springs. But ageing infrastructure and leaky pipes are exacerbating an already disastrous situation, with much precious water vanishing down the drain before it even reaches the taps. "The management of water infrastructure in Italy has been appalling," Roberto Cingolani, minister for ecological transition, told Reuters.

  • Stockton declares Stage 2 Water Shortage Emergency, adds watering restrictions

    Stockton will require cutting water use by 20%, restrict watering days to two days a week before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

  • At what temperature does water boil? Explaining water's boiling point and how long it will take.

    Have you ever wondered how hot your water has to be before it boils? Or if adding salt really helps it boil faster? Here's what you need to know.