Explosion reported at missile production plant deep in Russia

An explosion ripped through the Votkinsk Machine-Building Plant in Russia’s Udmurt Republic on Aug. 4, in one of the workshops where missiles for the Iskander-M ballistic missile system are made, local Telegram channels have reported.

Initially, there were social media rumors about a supposed drone strike, but these were not confirmed.

According to reports, the explosion happened during the testing of a “device” in the workshop.

“Workshop No. 95 of the Votkinsk Machine-Building Plant experienced an explosion,” news reports said.

“One of the facilities, where missiles were being assembled for deployment to Ukraine, sustained damage. As per preliminary data, there were no casualties. The structure of the workshop where the testing was being conducted did not collapse, but it was damaged.”

The explosion at the plant was reported by local media to have been caused by “the activation of equipment, accompanied by a loud blast and smoke.”

Votkinsk is a town in the east of the Udmurt Republic, west of the Urals mountain range, which is about 1,020 kilometers east of the Russian capital Moscow and 1,300 to the northeast of the nearest Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine is not known to have any strike drones capable of traveling such a distance.

