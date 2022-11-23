Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding several

16
ALON BERNSTEIN
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 14, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.

The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd waiting for buses. The second went off in Ramot, a settlement in the city's north. Police said one person died from the wounds and Israel's rescue service Magen David Adom said four people were seriously wounded in the blasts.

The apparent attacks came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people. There has been an uptick in recent weeks in Palestinian attacks.

The violence also comes as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding coalition talks after national elections and is likely to form what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing government ever.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extremist lawmaker who has called for the death penalty for Palestinian attackers and who is set to become the minister in charge of police under Netanyahu, said the attack meant Israel needed to take a tougher stance on Palestinian attackers.

“We must exact a price from terror,” he said at the scene of the first explosion. “We must return to be in control of Israel, to restore deterrence against terror.”

Police said their initial findings showed that explosive devices were placed at the two sites. The twin blasts occurred amid the buzz of rush hour traffic and police closed part of a main highway leading out of the city, where the fist explosion went off. Video from shortly after the first blast showed debris strewn along the sidewalk as the wail of ambulances blared. A bus in Ramot was pocked with what looked like shrapnel marks.

“It was a crazy explosion. There is damage everywhere here,” Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the first blast occurred, told Israeli Army Radio. “I saw people with wounds bleeding all over the place.”

While Palestinians have carried out stabbings, car rammings and shootings in recent years, bombing attacks have become very rare since the end of a Palestinian uprising nearly two decades ago.

The Islamic militant Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and once carried out suicide bombings against Israelis, praised the perpetrators of the attacks, calling it a heroic operation, but stopped short of claiming responsibility.

"The occupation is reaping the price of its crimes and aggression against our people,” Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanua said.

Israel said that in response to the blasts, it was closing two West Bank crossings to Palestinians near the West Bank city of Jenin, a militant stronghold.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the military incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

At least five more Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks in recent weeks.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the West Bank. The Palestinians seek the territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Recommended Stories

  • Twin blasts in Jerusalem wound at least 15

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Two explosions at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts wounded up to 15 people on Wednesday, emergency services said, in what Israeli police said appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants. They blamed the initial blast on an explosive device planted at a bus station near the city exit, while a second soon after hit a bus stop in the neighbourhood of an urban settlement in the city's east. Television images showed debris strewn around the scene of the first blast, which was cordoned off by emergency services.

  • Somalia: Rare access to its US-funded 'lightning' commando brigade

    The BBC goes on manoeuvres with the unit leading a growing offensive against al-Shabab militants.

  • 4 animals dead, 5 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex

    Three dogs and one cat died while five people, including a firefighter, were taken to a hospital after a carbon monoxide leak was reported Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex, the Memphis Fire Department said.

  • Two Explosions in Jerusalem Injure at Least 12

    MIDDLE EAST NEWS TEL AVIV—Two explosions near bus stops in Jerusalem early Wednesday injured at least 12 Israelis, four seriously, according to Israeli police and paramedics. One of the explosions occurred near a bus stop located at the entrance to the city in Givat Shaul at around 7 a.

  • Debris analysis shows Iran-made drone attacked tanker -U.S. Navy

    The U.S. military on Tuesday said debris analysis has concluded that the same type of Iranian drone that Tehran has supplied to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was used to attack a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman a week ago. The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet published photos and details of its investigation into the attack on the Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon tanker, including debris from the Shahed-136 drone itself. "The Iranian attack on a commercial tanker transiting international waters was deliberate, flagrant and dangerous, endangering the lives of the ship's crew and destabilizing maritime security in the Middle East," Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the top U.S. Navy commander in the Middle East, said in a statement.

  • EU fails to defuse tense situation between Serbia and Kosovo

    The European Union's top diplomat held eight hours of fruitless talks Monday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo and blamed them for their failure to settle a dispute over vehicle license plate. Amid rising tensions between the Balkans neighbors, the EU's high representative, Josep Borrell, invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Brussels for emergency talks. Borrell said after the meeting that both leaders had the responsibility “to urgently de-escalate" but that both parties had shown “unconstructive behavior” and a lack of respect for their international legal obligations.

  • Patriots pluck Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad

    Patriots pluck Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad

  • Carjacking of elderly man at Broward gas station caught on camera

    The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and find a group of five men who carjacked an 82-year-old man earlier this month at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.

  • Kyrie Irving back with Brooklyn Nets: CBS News Flash Nov. 21, 2022

    Kyrie Irving was back on the court for the first time in weeks following his Nov. 3 suspension for posting a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. The Brooklyn Nets star apologized before the game. Twitter owner Elon Musk has reinstated the accounts of former President Trump and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. And the U.S.is set to play its first World Cup match in Qatar, against Wales.

  • Israeli woman sues Secret Service agent over alleged July assault in Israel ahead of Biden visit

    An Israeli woman has sued an unnamed U.S. Secret Service agent, alleging that agent assaulted her while in Israel preparing for President Joe Biden's visit to the country in July. The lawsuit, filed in D.C. District Court on Monday, alleges that 30-year-old Tamar Ben Haim was walking down the street when a U.S. Secret Service agent approached her around 1 a.m. and began holding her tightly and "hit her on her chest repeatedly, slapped her, causing her earring and earphone to fall to the ground," according to the lawsuit. "After the assault, Tamar learned of the fact that Defendant John Doe was an agent in the employ of the United States Secret Service who was a member of the Secret Service advance team preparing for President Joe Biden's visit to Israel in July of 2022," the lawsuit said.

  • Plug Power wants to change the world

    By 2030, Plug Power anticipates revenue will reach $20 billion, potentially making it the largest company in Albany region history.

  • Arabs shun Israeli media at Qatar World Cup, cooling hopes of a thaw

    DOHA (Reuters) -Arab soccer fans at the first World Cup in the Middle East are shunning Israeli journalists in Qatar trying to interview them, illustrating challenges facing wider "warm peace" ambitions two years after some Gulf states forged formal ties with Israel. Israeli officials have voiced hope that the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords reached with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020, and later Sudan and Morocco, would spur further normalisation, including with Arab heavyweight Saudi Arabia. Qatar does not officially recognise Israel, setting Palestinian statehood as a condition for that.

  • 22 Times Restaurants Thought They Were Soooo Clever (Spoiler Alert: They Were Not)

    The thought of some poor employee spending their shift washing treasure chests to serve food on does not sit right with me.View Entire Post ›

  • Russia shells Kherson, killing one and injuring four

    Russian forces continue to shell Kherson and surrounding areas from across the Dnipro River, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a Telegram post on Nov. 21.

  • The UK Supreme court is deciding the fate of Scotland’s second independence referendum

    Wednesday is judgment day for Scotland’s independence efforts.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate territories on Svatove-Kreminna front step by step

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward on the Svatove - Kreminna front, Luhansk Oblast, while conducting defensive battles near the village of Bilohorivka. Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "There (on the Svatove-Kreminna front - ed.

  • "Close call" as explosions rock Ukraine's Russian-occupied nuke plant

    "We were fortunate a potentially serious nuclear incident did not happen. Next time, we may not be so lucky," the IAEA chief warned.

  • Water and electricity lacking in Kherson

    Residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson are struggling to survive with little power, heat or water due to Russian shelling.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm bulletproof

    Cristiano Ronaldo declared that he was “bullet-proof” and iron-clad” during a surprise media appearance in Qatar on Monday morning and stressed that he has no regrets about his explosive Manchester United interview.

  • Frankie Collins joins Pac-12 Networks after Arizona State’s impressive outing vs. Grambling State

    Arizona State student-athlete Frankie Collins joins Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Jordan Kent following an 80-49 win for the Sun Devils against Grambling State on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.