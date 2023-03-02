Explosion rings out in Moscow Oblast, Russia: witnesses claim they heard whistling

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Kolomna, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 2 March. It is not yet known what exactly happened.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; BAZA and MASH Russian Telegram channels

Details: A powerful explosion was heard in the suburbs of Kolomna, a city just over 100 kilometres from the Russian capital Moscow.

Residents report that the sound was heard throughout the city.

Propagandists report that emergency services have arrived at the scene of the explosion.

There are no details of what happened yet.

At the same time, local residents quoted by Russian Telegram channels claim that they heard a whistle before the explosion: "We heard a whistle, and then an explosion occurred."

Local residents post videos of the aftermath of the explosion in the suburbs of Kolomna on social networks.

In particular, the author of one of these videos reported that the explosion was in the area of the landfill.

Previously:

On 28 February, a drone crashed not far from a Gazprom-owned facility in the Kolomna district, Moscow Oblast.

