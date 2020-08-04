Explosion rocks central Beirut

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion - REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding dozens, according to a security source.

The health ministry reported "a large number of wounded" by the afternoon blast that shook several parts of the capital.

Video shared online showed an enormous explosion near the Beirut waterfront followed by a billowing tower of orange smoke rising from near the port area.

Local media showed images of blooded people trapped under rubble following the explosion, the cause of which was not immediately clear.

The blast broke windows in other parts of the city, and footage shared online showed damage to the offices of the Daily Star newspaper.

Another angle of the explosion at the docks in Beirut. https://t.co/xtgu0LcYCq — Quentin Sommerville (@sommervilletv) August 4, 2020

Initial reports in local media suggest the incident was not a bombing but an accidental fireworks explosion.

The loud blast was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away".

This is a breaking story, more to follow