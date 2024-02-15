Explosion rocks Russia's Altai defence facility, with authorities describing it as a 'bang' – video

An explosion rang out in the area of a defence facility in the city of Biysk, Altai Krai, Russia, on the morning of 15 February. Authorities claim that "technological processes" took place there.

Source: Mayor of Biysk Viktor Shchigrev on Telegram; Meduza, Latvia-based Russian outlet

Details: Residents of Biysk reportedly heard an explosion and observed a plume of smoke over the city. They say that windows rattled from the shockwave.

The Biysk Mayor referred to the explosion as a "bang."

Quote: "Attention! Today, residents of Biysk heard a bang in the industrial zone. Following the technological process, the work was being carried out by one of our city's facilities. There is no reason to be alarmed," he stated.

The mayor did not specify which facility was involved. Still, a resident informed the Sibirsky Express publication that the explosion might have occurred at the Federal Research and Production Center Altai, which is part of Roscosmos, Russia’s state space agency.

This facility produces, among other things, ammunition, solid fuel charges for rocket engines, and explosives for industrial purposes. The enterprise is included in the lists of entities sanctioned by the EU, USA, Ukraine and Japan.

